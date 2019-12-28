Follow your style but not the trend: Esha Gupta

“I dress for myself and not others,” says Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, revealing her style mantra. The “Jannat 2” star says one must follow own style rather than any trend.

In a quick chat with IANSlife, the actress shared more about her fashion preferences, fashion hacks and upcoming project. Excerpts:

What is your style mantra?

Esha: My style mantra is to dress for myself not for others.

Three fashion hacks?

Esha: Get great stylists (Laughs)

What do you like wearing on a very ordinary day?

Esha: My style is very retro, I love it.

If you are going to a special event, what would you choose?

Esha: It depends on the event and my mood for that particular event.

Anything which you have stolen from your mother’s or sister’s wardrobe?

Esha: My mother’s jewelry set that she wore for her wedding reception, it’s so delicate and precious, I told her from the start that’s all I need.

Who do you think is the best-dressed person in Bollywood?

Esha: Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Any fashion tip?

Esha: Follow your style but not the trend.

Tell us more about your upcoming projects.

Esha: I am working on the “TIPSY” movie, directed by Deepak Tijori. I can’t say much about it except it’s a story of four girlfriends.

