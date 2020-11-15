Diwali 2020 fashion: Bollywood’s chocolatey boys Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditya Seal and Rohit Saraf stun in ethnic

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 09:50 IST

Skipping the grand Diwali parties this year, courtesy the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Tinsel Town celebrities rang in the festival at their respective homes but lighting up the gloom with their sartorial elegance were Bollywood’s chocolatey boys including actors Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditya Seal and even Rohit Saraf. While national crushes Kartik and Ishaan twinned in grey kurtas, Gully Boy’s Siddhant, SOTY 2’s Aditya Seal and Ludo’s Rohit Saraf served some equally dapper fashion which had fans gushing over.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the handsome hunks gave fans a sneak-peek of their at-home celebrations and the netizens’ day was lit as they idly scrolled through social media. Pati Patni Aur Woh star, Kartik, looked charming in a Rs 74,000 grey kurta from ace designer Manish Malhotra which sported classic ivory dori and resham embroidery on the yolk, shoulders, cuffs and at the bottom of the bucket cut.

Kartik paired the dark grey with an ivory churidar for festive finish. Flaunting his long locks, Kartik posed for candids, standing in a backdrop lit with fairylights.

Ishaan, on the other hand, was gifted his festive ensemble by Excel Entertainment co-founders and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Ishaan teamed the light grey kurta with a pair of white trousers as he sat posing with a glass lamp in hand. Flaunting his curly hairdo, the Khaali Peeli star was all smiles for the camera and shared in the caption, “Happy Diwali Happiness, health and love to all P.S: thank you for the lovely kurta @ritesh_sid & @faroutakhtar (sic).”

Seems like Siddhant was among the handful of celebrities who threw a bash amid the coronavirus stress but his Diwali party was nevertheless studded by the presence of his co-stars including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Ishaan, all of whom will be sharing the screen space in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film. The director too was present at the party that was hosted at Siddhant’s Santacrus residence in Mumbai.

For the festive occasion, Siddhant opted for a kurta with multicoloured prints and teamed it with black dhoti pants. While the fashion police was set on immediate alert over the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star’s sartorial elegance, Siddhant completed the ethnic look with a pair of black Kohlapuri chappals.

Posing for after party pictures, Siddhant was spotted having changed into a pair of black pants which also complimented the look safely. The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Anamika Khanna’s menswear collection.

Student of The Year 2’s Aditya Seal looked dank in a shimmery gold kurta paired with black pants. The actor who has already secured a place in Bollywood fans’ hearts with his web series and a couple of Hindi films, was seen seated at a table lit with glass diyas, scented candles, flowers and evening munchies as he raised a cocktail toast to celebrate “the privilege of being home and spending Diwali with family... it’s been a day full of love, great food (sic).”

Having worked in films like Dear Zindagi and Hichki, 23-year-old Rohit Saraf grabbed eyeballs only after his performance as Ishaan Chaudhary in the movie, The Sky is Pink. Having developed a stanch fanbase from there, the chocolatey boy further won over fans and critics alike with his recently released Netflix movie, Ludo.

After sheer hardwork, Rohit was seen amping up the fashion game this diwali in a mehendi green kurta featuring white floral embroidery. He captioned the pictures, “Thank you for brightening up my life with your love, y’all! Here’s wishing us strength, resilience and unconditional light. Happiest Diwali (sic).”

The hunks sent across a crisp and clear message of being free-spirited when it came to power dressing. Their sartorial closet sensitively layered Indian and traditional with futuristic references and we are quite impressed.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter