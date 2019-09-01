Ellie Goulding’s bespoke wedding gown created in over 640 hours

fashion-and-trends

Singer Ellie Goulding wore a standout bespoke gown, which took over 640 hours to complete, for her wedding with beau and art dealer Caspar Jopling. The white gown from the label, Chloe, was designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

Goulding married Jopling at the York Minster cathedral in England on Saturday, reported eonline.com.

Her gown was made of silk double crêpe and hand-embroidered with White Roses of York, fit for the York-based church, and embellished with white glass beads, said the fashion house.

The design featured long sleeves and a high neckline with a silk radizimir petticoat underneath. The stunning creation came with a hefty timeline -- “more than 640 hours to construct”, the fashion house added.

The work did not stop there for Chloe’s Paris atelier and its artisans as the “Love me like you do” hitmaker’s handmade silk tulle veil and organza collar, embroidered with the bride and groom’s initials, also took 591 hours to create.

In a statement, Ramsay-Levi said Goulding was “very involved” in the design of her dress and the two worked on a collage of Victorian-era references the star wanted to “weave into” the final product.

“Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style. I wish Ellie and Caspar a most magical wedding day and my best wishes for their future together,” the designer said.

The brand also outfitted Goulding’s bridesmaids in matching pale blue dresses made in silk cadi embroidered with an organza braid at the waist.

“I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloe on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day,” Goulding said in a statement.

The singer said that Natacha worked alongside her to “design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloe spirit.”

She added: “Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

