Everything you need to know before you get a tattoo so you don’t regret later

Are you thinking about getting a tattoo? Any ink enthusiast will tell you that there are a lot of rules to consider — it’s not something you do on a whim.

While some people commit to tattoos easily, for most of us, the process is more difficult. We worry about whether our idea is something we’ll still be connected to in 30 years, whether the artist will be able to pull off a design we’ll love, and how the tattoo will wear over time.

So before you get inked, we are getting you useful tips from Sunny Bhanushali, celebrity tattoo artist and owner of Aliens Tattoo, and Sameer Karkhanis, cosmetic surgeon at the Centre for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Below are five foolproof tips for getting a tattoo you won’t regret later:



1. Tattoos are a lifelong commitment. One needs to be absolutely sure about getting the tattoo, the design and the colours. Also, tattoo removal is expensive and cumbersome.

2. Your tattoo will not look the same after 10, 20, 30 years. As your skin is elastic, it ages and brings about a major change in the texture.

3. Getting inked at a shack on a Goa beach may be cheap compared to a professional tattoo parlour -- but it’s not a good idea. Do not do get such tattoos done as they may not be hygienic.

4. The ink used for tattoos should be organic and should not contain chemicals like lead and nickel.

5. Getting a tattoo is like getting a cosmetic surgery done. Just like how you would listen to your doctor’s instructions about aftercare for optimum recovery, you must follow everything that a tattoo artist tells you. Things could go wrong if you do not follow his or her instructions.

