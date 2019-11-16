Exploring Movember vanity: How to sport different moustache and beard styles this No-Shave November

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 16, 2019

Movember a linguistic blend of words for moustache, ‘mo’, and November is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide. The Movember Foundation runs the Movember charity event, housed at Movember.com. Its aim is to alter the landscape of men’s health.

By encouraging men (whom the charity refers to as “Mo Bros”) to get involved, it attempts to escalate early cancer detection, diagnosis and effective treatments, and ultimately reduce the number of preventable deaths. Besides annual check-ups, the Movember Foundation encourages men to be aware of family history of cancer and to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

What does your beard and moustache say about you Chin curtain - It exudes an intellectual vibe and men sporting perhaps want to radiate a cerebral appeal.

Goatee - It lends a connotation of a softer, pared-back masculinity. Think of a guy who’s masculine, approachable and dependable.

Extended goatee - Men sporting may perhaps want to send out a grown-up and mature vibe.

Soul Patch - denotes a youthful and boyish personality. Men with a soul patch may want to be perceived as approachable and fun.

Handlebar - Over the years, it’s been synonymous with raw and unadulterated masculinity. Men sporting this classic tend to radiate an old-world appeal.

(Inputs by clinical psychologist Pulkit Sharma)

How to grow a handlebar moustache

* Grow a moustache and don’t trim it.

* When your moustache is long enough to comb, comb it once a day and create a part by combing the hair out from under the nose to the left and to the right respectively.

* Wax it. After you get out of the shower, leave your moustache damp.

* Starting in the middle of your lip, apply a small dab of moustache wax with your fingertip to the upper edge and use a comb to spread it down through the hair.

* Work your way out to each end, applying more wax as needed. If your moustache is wiry, use more wax.

* Twist and shape It

* To add that distinctive handlebar curl, apply some wax to the ends and twist the hairs together with your fingers.

* Then curl the twisted hair up and in.

* You can also create a curl by winding the ends as tightly as possible around a writing pen.

* Owning a handlebar moustache entails a bit of a commitment. You have to wash it, comb it, wax it, and curl it every day.

How to trim your beard Trim it on a weekly basis.

At the outset, comb dry it with a fine toothed comb.

Using moustache scissors or electric trimmer, sharpen first for shape, cutting along bottom of moustache and then outer edges.

Work from middle towards one side, then to the other side and back to middle.

Now trim for length. Comb through moustache and cut hair on outside of moustache comb to desired length.

Trim conservatively at first. If using electric trimmer, move from longer to shorter guides. .

Comb through your moustache one last tie and clip any hairs you may have missed.

Match your beard and moustache to your face

Oval Face: Oval face is the ideal face type which can carry majority of styles, a corporate beard or 5 o’clock shadow mostly looks neat and nicer on such face type.

Rectangular Face: Rectangle face is longer and angular face type for which you should cut down the face length and add width in it, Softer down the chin and jaws by a rounding the hairline cutting down the angles a beardstache is an style which will help you to do so and moustache in it will also divide the face not making it more longer.

Photographer and model Dev Purbiya softens the auterity of his handlebar mooch with a polka dotted polo shirt.

Round Face: Round face should always make sure they cover their chin clean or less hair on the sides, soul patch with a goatee, goatee, scruffy goatee, goatee with a moustache, extended goatee French bread are they style one can wear this styles will help you to focus on the center of you face keep hair slightly longer will also help to make your face look longer.

Square face: Square face type needs to add length in it without increasing the width of the face a verdi and a clean Hollywoodian is a style which will help you for the same as the style has length and round corners both in it.

The most iconic masculine moustaches of all times Tom Selleck: It’s a modern masterpiece in the men’s vanity arena.

Clark Gable’s mustache was pretty epochal and exuded a vibe of ‘I don’t give a damn’.

Mark Twain had commented about beards: “It performs no useful function; it is a nuisance and a discomfort; all nations hate it; all nations persecute it with the razor.”

Diamond Face: Diamond face has widest part cheekbones and you have a narrow forehead and jawline. The best is to keep hair on your chin to reduce the prominence of your cheekbones, going a little wider on the cheeks and sides of your face, beard styles like the full beard, balbo, or the chin strap and moustache will help you in the same

Inverted triangle face: Inverted triangle is a face type where you cheekbones are wider then you jaw and chin for this type of face you can keep a natural long beard with round and clean corner which will cut down the prominent chin and jawline.

Triangle Face: Triangle face have a prominent chin, and your jawline measures greater than your cheekbones for this type of face avoid hair on your cheeks so you don’t enhance your wide jawline, and keep hair short on the chin. Try the beardstache, a full moustache with a beard.

(Inputs by Jay Kishan Pawar - Master Barber and trainer at Truefitt and Hill)

New Delhi:Govind Vijay, poses for a special shoot on Beard at HT House in New Delhi, on tuesday 05th November 2019 (Reporter: Manish Mishra and Prerna Guaba) (Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT)

Grooming dos and donts

First of all match your beard with your face shape a beard should be in-tune with its surrounding. Consult a specialist and choose a final style that complements your face shape, Know How and When to Trim as it is essential for a well-groomed beard even if you plan on growing it out. Master the skills and invest in a quality trimmer, or seek a professionalist for the right techniques. Those growing it long, and those keeping it cropped should be aware of it.

Wash it regularly this is especially important in the early stages of growth, especially since trapped food and skin cells can exacerbate the itchiness. It is not just about the hair, but also the skin underneath. Washing and conditioning beard is the most important step in caring for beard. Scrub your beard at least 3 times each week with a specialised cleanser, An excess of towel drying can lead to frizz and split ends.

A beard oil or leave-in conditioner, recommended after a beard wash. This will make your beard softer, shinier and manageable. A beard and moustache wax are used to style and hold your beard and keep it in place if you want it to be keep it crisps.

Photographer: Jasjeet Plaha/HT

Hair, beard and moustache: Truefitt & Hill

Styling: Prerna Gauba Sibbal

Wardrobe: Jenjum Gadi

