Fishtail brows: Are you brave enough to try this latest eyebrow trend?

2017 saw some super weird eyebrow trends on Instagram like glitter brow, braided brow, Christmas tree brows, bauble brows, feather brows, among others. With every passing month, the trend got stranger, and then a bit more.

From braided brows to Christmas tree brows, the internet is full of weird brow styles. (Instagram.com)

So, 2018 wasn’t going to remain far behind. The year has started with beauty bloggers trying the fishtail brows. The look involves splitting your eyebrow into two and then draw a fin-like section upwards. See below:

This look started making rounds on Instagram after it was shared by Huda Kattan, American makeup artist, beauty blogger, and entrepreneur. She has over 24.5 million followers, so naturally it took off.

For now, most of the photos of fishtail brows are edited and appear on the handle @skyeditz who’s been giving beauty bloggers some fishy brows. But we know, that it doesn’t take too long for a trend to become big, especially in this age of instant fame on social media, where millennials are looking for ways to look different (read: weird).

So, are people shaving off a part of their brows? Not really. Beauty enthusiasts have been trying out the look by drawing the fish fins and adding concealer to the section on the brow to give it a gap-like effect. Do you think it will take off? Ujwal Salokhe, an entrepreneur and makeup enthusiast says, “Brows play an important role when it comes to a person’s overall look; and recently we have seen quite a few brow experiments. But if you ask me, I don’t think the fishtail brow would become anything more than a trend. In my opinion we’re not ready enough to sport bold eye brow looks beyond beauty blogs and, may be, fashion weeks. I don’t see myself or regular girls in general walking into a restaurant or workplace with fishtail brows.”

And what do Indian makeup enthusiasts think of this bizarre trend? Sayanti Banerjee, beauty and lifestyle YouTuber says, “Earlier it was the coloured eyebrows that became an instant hit and now the fishtail brow. Personally, I doubt it will become a mass trend. No one would want to thread their eyebrows to create a gap for a beauty trend. Your best bet is to use concealer and eyeliner pen.”

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more