For red is the colour of love

It is the season to unabashedly wear your heart on your sleeves. And no matter what your plans are for this Valentine ’s Day, there is no harm in playing a little dress up. From a demure lacy gown and dramatic strapless number, to bolder options, you are not short of inspiration to try on a new red dress.

Model Emily Ratajkowski wore a no-holds-barred Dundas creation to attend an event held in Los Angeles, USA (GETTY IMAGES)

At this year’s Golden Globes, actor Lili Reinhart wore a ball gown by Khyeli and paired it with Roger Vivier shoes (AFP)

At the red carpet of the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, actor Rumer Willis wore a plunging red Ong-Oaj Pairam gown, establishing that satin is definitely back in fashion (AFP)

Actor Nina Dobrev attended the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, USA, wearing this lace-abundant Valentino gown (AFP)

Kate Middleton, who is known for repeating her outfits, brought this off-shoulder number back into the spotlight when she chose to wear it for her mother’s birthday a few days back. Before this, the Duchess of Cambridge wore it during her visit to Germany about two years ago. (GETTY IMAGES)

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:16 IST