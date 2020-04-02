e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / 'Girls clothes, wear simple clothes': Karan Johar's kids have some strong opinions on his style

‘Girls clothes, wear simple clothes’: Karan Johar’s kids have some strong opinions on his style

Karan Johar is not only a filmmaker but also a total style icon, from his jazzed up jackets and his super-stylish shoes. However, his children seem to have an opposing view on this.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Karan Johar is not only a filmmaker but also a total style icon, from his jazzed up jackets and his super-stylish shoes. However, his children seem to have an opposing view on this.
Karan Johar is not only a filmmaker but also a total style icon, from his jazzed up jackets and his super-stylish shoes. However, his children seem to have an opposing view on this.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Karan Johar is not only a filmmaker but also a total style icon, from his jazzed up jackets and his super-stylish shoes, there is nothing that the TV show host and the reality TV show judge can’t do, or pull off. However, his children seem to have an opposing view on this.

Karan, who is lauded for creating unforgettable characters like Raj, Anjali, Pooja, and so on, recently uploaded a video of himself along with his kids in his huge walk-in closet. And it appeared that his children seemed to be bagging on him in a very classic Karan Johar fashion. Karan’s twins, Yash and Roohi seem to have many harsh opinions on their ‘Dadda’s’ sense of style and wardrobe choices. On Wednesday afternoon, Karan took to his Instagram account to share the funny exchange between him and his children. In a series of video posts, Karan can be heard as saying, “Wow, Roohi, Yash we are in Dadda’s closet. Roohi do you like Dadda’s clothes?” To which Roohi replies, “NO!” Karan then asks Yash, “Yash, what should Dadda wear then?”

Pat comes the reply from Yash who says in the most durable baby lingo, “Simple clothes”.

Karan captioned the video, “In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars.”

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section, where he wrote, “I agree with Yash. Give us a simple look.” And Sanjay Kapoor added, “Haha. Simple clothes.” While Shweta Bachchan Nanda said, “Haha, this is the best.”

 

In another video captioned, “He disapproves! She dismisses! #myfashionpolice #lockdownwiththejohars”, Karan asks Yash who is holding up Karan’s pink sneakers if the toddler likes the shoes, to which the toddler screams, “NO! Roohi’s shoes.”

 

The latest video which has been captioned, “Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars.”, shows Roohi and Yash holding up Karan’s clothes when Karan asks Roohi what she is holding she exclaims, “ Girl’s clothes!” Hearing which Karan burst into laughter exclaiming, “That’s not girl’s clothes Dadda wore that to the Filmfare Awards.”

