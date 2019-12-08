e-paper
Handbags made of gilded birdcages, pearls galore at Chanel’s intricate, craft-heavy fashion show in Paris

The French couture house recreated the Parisian apartment where founder Coco Chanel lived in the early 1900s and where collections were once presented, as models strutted down a reconstruction of its famed winding staircase.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 08, 2019 13:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Models present creations during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France.
Models present creations during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris, France.(REUTERS)
         

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual “Metier D’Art” fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, showed off a logo-strewn, black and white ensemble that included a whispy, short skirt, while other models also paraded down the runway in monochrome outfits.

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, showed off a logo-strewn, black and white ensemble that included a whispy, short skirt, while other models also paraded down the runway in monochrome outfits.

See Photos: Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel’s craft-heavy fashion show in Paris

Some wore long strings of pearls, while one dress was entirely embroidered in the semi-precious stones, in a spectacular, twirling pattern.

Rhinestones and golden buttons added pizzazz to jumpsuits and jackets, while many looks carried intricate flower embroideries and ruffles.

Actresses Marion Cotillard and Penelope Cruz were among stars on the front row at the show, which was designed by Virginie Viard, successor to Chanel’s long-time creative chief Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

