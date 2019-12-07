Madhuri Dixit’s throwback picture wows fans. Here are the best ways to style an oversized jacket. Get inspired

fashion-and-trends

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl has been ruling our hearts for over three decades, and the timeless beauty shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot back when she had just started her journey in the film industry.

The Kalank and Devdas fame actor posted the picture on her Instagram and captioned the ‘90s headshot, “Little moments, big memories #PauseAndRewind.” The 52-year-old can be seen flashing her gorgeous smile wearing an oversized brown jacket, and given how ‘90s fashion is making a comeback, she is definitely giving us some serious style goals.

So if you’re looking to add some ‘90s glam to your wardrobe, here are some tips on how to style an oversized jacket and look chic instead of a baggy mess. Read on:

Use a belt

If you are wearing an oversized trench coat or a long jacket, secure the waist with a thick or thin belt, you can even secure a colourful belt around your waist, this will add some structure to your look and show off your figure too.

Add a feminine touch

Pair a dress or tailored skirt with your oversized jacket, this will add a nice feminine touch to your look and the contrast will add an oomph to your look.

Wide legged pants

Pair wide legged pants and a crop top with your oversized jacket, this will make you look super chic without too much effort.

Casual Chic

For a casual and chic look pair boyfriend denims along with a fitted tee under your oversized jacket, wear your hair up in a messy bun, some shade and sporty sneakers should suffice to complete your look.

Bright colours and patterns

While dull shades of grey, camo and beige were all the rage in the ‘90s, opt for bold patterns and bright colours to give your oversized jacket look an interesting twist.

Capes

Capes are having quite a moment, and an oversized cape can make your look quite elegant and dressy, especially if you’re rocking a classy tailored suit like Deepika here.

Madhuri was last seen in the multi-starrer Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. She is also producing the Marathi film Panchak, which stars Adinath Kothare and will be directed by Jayant Jathar, along with husband Shriram,

