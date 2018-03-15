Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: How to wear denim like the Brahmastra star

Denim is a year-round staple, but in the summers, we naturally gravitate toward tinier pieces and lighter hues. But because we don’t want to neglect our favourite denim pieces, we’re looking at stylish actor Alia Bhat for looks and ideas on how to wear denim during the warmer months. The Brahmastra star celebrates her birthday on March 15.

Below you’ll find eight full-on denim ensembles the star wore for a fashion shoot with Vogue India magazine in 2017. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and photographed by New York-based Greg Swales, these breathtaking pictures were shot at Rajasthan’s blue city, Jodhpur.

From rocking an unbuttoned chambray jumpsuit with black chokers or styling high-waist blue jeans with matchy ripped crop top, here’s the ultimate Alia Bhatt guide to mastering denim-on-denim, once and for all:

1. Alia looked both relaxed and polished in this cool girl ensemble. To give your sundresses a casual spin, throw on an oversized denim jacket. She layered her ivory slip dress with a light wash denim jacket and dainty diamond jewellery.

2. Alia’s denim-on-denim mix is an undeniably cool summer look. Just pair a denim blouse with your denim jeans, and you’re good to go. She’s wearing denim blouse and matching trousers from Haizhen Wang, metallic sandals from JF London, Jimmy Choo sunglasses and diamonds earrings from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels.

3. In another posh denim-on-denim look, Alia wears a sequinned denim jacket and matching trousers from Ashish, her vest is H&M and suede sandals from Christian Louboutin. Don’t forget to add posh accessories to break up the look: Alia’s wearing bracelets from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels and rings from Gehna Jewellers.

4. Dare to wear a denim jumpsuit like Alia’s Red Valentino one. She gave her denim a major jolt via a lace bra from La Perla and interesting jewellery — long diamond and gold necklace from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels and pendants, earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers — and you should do the same.

5. Alia’s Dolce & Gabbana embellished T-shirt, denim jacket from Victoria Beckham, patchwork denim trousers from Osman and Aquazzura senim and leather sandals, make an entirely edgy combo. Giving her look a major lift is a statement Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels necklace, as well as, gold, blue sapphire and diamonds rings and bracelets from Gehna Jewellers.

6. A denim jacket — like the ripped Alexander Wang one Alia sported — is a great way to look laid-back and chic at the same time. Her statement laser-cut briefs from Moeva London, a lace bra from la Perla and a satin Victoria Beckham bralet help dress things up just a tad. Add standout jewellery — she’s wearing diamonds and gold from Gehna Jewellers — for an eye-catching combo.

7. Like Alia, give your denim a girlie update with a pretty lace top paired with edgy booties and an edgier denim skirt. Her denim vest is from Levi’s, lace bra from La Perla, satin bralette from Victoria Beckham, frayed-edge denim skirt from Fyodor Golan and embellished leather peep-toe boots from JF London. Dainty diamond necklaces, pendants, bracelets and rings from Nirav Modi further jazz up her look.

8. Your high-waisted wide-leg denim can give a summery spin and retro flair to your look. For proof, just look to Alia’s classic-cool creation: Dsquared2 jacket, Rejina Pyo jeans, JF London shoes and patchwork denim jacket from Frame Denim.

