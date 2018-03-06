Have some empty walls to fill? This new festival will make art accessible and affordable

It is good news for art enthusiasts, who can now own works by leading as well as emerging artists at affordable prices at a new festival.

The 1st edition of Rajnigandha HT Imagine Fest, which seeks to make art more accessible, will have on offer works of art priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh. Scheduled to begin on March 10, the two-day event is aimed at enhancing its audience’s experience by allowing them to access affordable, attainable and well-curated pieces, thereby enabling them to buy and enjoy art that is aesthetically pleasing to them.

“The focus will be on visual arts further pushing the boundaries of art to makes it truly democratic. “Art lovers can experience a walk down a boulevard of trees interspersed with walls of art whilst in the back ground soft strains of different genres of music permeate the air,” Aditi Kapoor, Co-founder & Director, Palate Fest, said.

Interactive art workshops for children and adults by Amity Art Foundation, Artreach India and Sangeet Shyamla, along with curated art walks by passionate art connoisseurs are also part of the line-up.

Participating art galleries include -- Art and Aesthetic, Art Motif, Art Project, Artist Prenita Dutt, Artoholics, Artreach India, Arts of the Earth, Arts4All, Arushi Arts, Crayon Art Gallery, Delhi Crafts Council, Easel Stories, FICA, Gallerie Nvya, Gallerie Spalsh, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Ojas Art, Sangeet Shyamla, Studio Art, Visual Artist Parul Mehra, Wonderwall & Zen and the Art of Entanglement.

To keep the visitors entertained, the event will see theatre and music performances by Pragnya Wakhlu, OSA Drum Circle, Swarrveda & Kutle Khan, Gurgaon Theatre Group, The Laura-Joe Santana Quartet, Cueless Improv Comedy and Indian Ocean, as well as talk sessions by Rajen Makhijani and Virender Sehwag are also part of the event.

Visitors can also look forward to a curated food experience from renowned hotels and restaurants like The Leela Place, Amici, Elma’s Kitchen, Fat Lulus, Flurys, Giani, House of Tigers, Imagine (Juice), Kaffa Cerrado, Keventers, Muskotia Farms, Orient Heritage, Picco Licko, Vada Pao Junction, Veda and Wok to Walk.

“We plan to take the festival pan India and eventually expand it globally. Like always we have a lot to offer to the city during the fest like theatre and music performances, art walks and workshops, food experiences and much more,” Ruchi Sibal, Co-founder & Director, Palate Fest, said.

The festival will come to a close on March 11.