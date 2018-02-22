Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2018: Meet the jury members
Here are those who chose the winners for Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2018. Read on to find out their definition of style that stands out.
Style spells different things for different people. And, for our jury of the maiden edition of Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2018 (HTMS), it was all about style that has set a benchmark for others. From Bollywood stars and ace sportspersons to top names from business — the exhaustive list of nominees put up a tough task for our jury members. But, each of the members, with their expertise and years of experience were able to pick those who made for deserving winners for this style and fashion extravaganza. Here, we ask the jury to define style, and tell us the qualities they looked for in the winning icons of HTMS 2018.
ANJU MODI
For designer Anju Modi, who is known to create fashionable masterpieces that have a strong historical connect, style goes beyond what one picks from the closet. “It’s about being comfortable in your own skin and having a compassionate and empathetic personality. This, complete with a positive energy that comes across clearly once the person interacts with others, ” says Modi.
SUNIL SETHI
He has always challenged the norm, putting the Indian fashion industry on the world map. And, for Fashion Design Council of India president, Sunil Sethi, style matters when it is individualistic. “Style is about being confident in what you wear, and being a gamechanger when it comes to fashion choices. We reward those who love to celebrate who they are,” he says.
MANISH MALHOTRA
He has an iconic place in the fashion industry, and design maverick Manish Malhotra believes that sticking to your own personality is the key to looking stylish, a quality vital for the winners. “Not losing yourself in the clothes you wear is very important. Being yourself, always, makes one stand out,” he says.
ANAMIKA KHANNA
Known for her signature designs and formidable style aesthetic, designer Anamika Khanna says, “Style, for me, doesn’t mean following fashion. How confident a person is in his skin also determines how stylish he is.
As a jury member, I wasn’t looking for just the outside persona. It was important to understand what their life, work and personality is about. The aura of a person when they walk into a room goes a long way to determine this as well.”
ANIRBAN BLAH
Founder of talent management firm KWAN, and Mojostar, Anirban Blah has been instrumental in changing the landscape of celebrity management in India. “Style is not a function of what clothes you wear and brands you own. It’s about who you are. An original sense of style is what we looked for in the winners,” he says.
KARAN JOHAR
Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for iconic cinematic creations, and for him, style is all about being an individual. “Style is a strong reflection of personality and has little to do with ongoing trends. The winners this year were chosen on the personality they brought to their respective demeanours,” he says.
SONAL KALRA
For Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor-Entertainment, Hindustan Times, style is about originality. “For our winners, we looked for those who don’t care for trends or ape them blindly. The quality that made these people stand out was their ability to be themselves no matter what, and in turn, inspire others to do the same,” she says.