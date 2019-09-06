How to wear all-white: Your questions sorted

fashion-and-trends

Where do I start?

First pick a colour. Not all whites are alike and you don’t want to mix stark white with ivory, cream or off-white (the brighter one will make the other appear dirty). You’ll want all the pieces in your ensemble to reflect back roughly the same hue. The West has been looking at summer whites (light, cool-toned, floaty) and winter (heavy, warm-toned, structured). You needn’t go so far.

Won’t white make me look fat?

As with any garment, it’s cut, more than colour, that makes you appear bigger or smaller. Balance proportions with your silhouette: a crisp tailored top with relaxed paper-bag trousers, fitted jacket over a loose dress, high-waist jeans with crop top, and so on.

All white and not a bride in sight, model Alessandra Ambrosio keeps it casual with a clever pick of individual pieces and fabrics.

How do I not look bridal?

Stay away from satin and lace, obviously. Keep your casual or formal look simple. Incorporate accessories that are edgy and colourful – chunky metallics, sunglasses, backpack, scarf.

Another clever trick is to choose fabrics and textures that aren’t typically associated with a wedding. Cotton, poplin, broderie-anglaise and cutaway patterns.

White can look a bit see-through

Layering will take care of that, particularly since white-on-white calls for piling it on. Dress for the weather and the occasion, but play around with shapewear, nude-coloured innerwear. Or just choose close-weave fabrics.

An overlay, like this one by Nicobar, will add layers without bulk, and modernise your Indian ensemble. ( Nicobar )

Doesn’t all-white get boring? What if I look like an iPod?

Not if you’re clever with your look. Match different textures. Consider ruffles, details like buttons or roll-up sleeves to complement the fabrics’ own finish.

Does the look work on people of colour?

It works better, because you have something to set off all that white. Yes, Emma Stone has her red hair, but for real flair, you can’t beat Rihanna in white on white. Most stylists recommend that the paler skin tones get a natural or fake tan to set off an all-white look.

