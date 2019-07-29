India Couture Week 2019: Tarun Tahiliani’s collection dazzles with decadence

Veteran fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani gave a sparkly and luxurious end to the FDCI India Couture Week on Sunday with his collection ‘Bloom’.

Through his richly detailed, structured drapes, the couturier wove a dreamy Delhi spring, which served as the inspiration for the collection.

For Tahiliani, more than an inspiration, ‘Bloom’, is an expression.

“Just how we have become a synthesis of cultures and values, I wanted my collection to be the exact representation of how the society has evolved. “‘Bloom’ is for a young, spirited bride who is looking to be herself, be free and wear clothes that will help her feel beautiful as she dances the night away,” he told PTI.

From heavily embellished beiges and nudes to reds and oranges, there were classic pieces, tone-on-tone lehengas, anarkalis, saris that make a statement without stealing the light off of the bride.

“I associate ‘Bloom’ with progression, something that gradually unfolds and blossoms into a vision so magical. A metamorphosis almost. And needless to add, a lot of florals,” the designer added.

India Couture Week 2019: A model walks the ramp to showcase a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani. ( PTI )

Taking the floral element further, the borders of some dupattas and lehengas were cut out in the shape of flowers, loaded with glass pipes and pearls.

True to Tahiliani’s style, the silhouettes were wholesome in their cut, construct and finish. The menswear channelled the quintessential groom with neatly tied ‘saafa’ complementing the tone of the main garment’s fabric but with lots of intricate embroidery and fresh bold patterns.

A model presents a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani during the last day of the FDCI India Couture Week 2019. ( AFP )

The models started sauntering from the first floor of the historic Bikaner House and walked down the staircases to get from one ballroom to another.

The walk began from the heavy cello tunes and went to meld into a version of Bill Withers’ classic “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone” as if bidding adieu to gloomy winters.

Towards the end came in Lady Gaga booming with the track “Always remember us this way” from the pop star’s feature film debut “A Star is Born”. The final model walked in an all-white frill dress with a matching sheer pulled over her face, as a cheeky hat-tip that this was the end of the finale and no celebrity would be turning up as the muse.

So that the message is not lost, a placard reading ‘Showstopper Chic’ was placed below her collar bone and another at her back reading ‘The Showstops After’.

“There was no showstopper this time as mostly it happens that the people are more interested in the muse than the clothes. They don’t care about the collection as much as they care about who wore your garment. So I didn’t want it to be like that,” Tahiliani said at a post-show conference.

“For me, these models are my showstopper. They walk down the ramp wearing my clothing line and they are the stars of my show,” he added.

The designer further said that having a showstopper present their collection started as a trend, but it has “got out of control now”.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:45 IST