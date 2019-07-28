India Couture Week 2019: Reynu Taandon redefines the art of made-to-measure

Driving from California to Grand Canyon, you witness dry brown rolling hills, red rocks and fields with small plants moving along with the wind, this is how Reynu Taandon’s runway look liked at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. Traditional Sufi music with tabla and sitar beats wafted in the background as the models strutted. When we spoke to Taandon who was inspired by the Savannah saga, said she wanted to make the show feel like an experience. “My show is about the experience. The set, the music and the exquisite embroideries on the garments makes for the perfect setup,” she explains.

The OMG moment!

The show was divided into three parts, as the lights dimmed after every section; the music changed switched along with the colour palette – from powder lilacs, old rose and mint greens. Mirror work lehengas with plunging neckline blouses, gold laser-cut anarkali jackets with skirts and satin halter neck, off-shoulder and high-neck blouses with thread embroidery lehengas dominated Taandon’s collection. Jewellery by Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery finished off the looks.

Trend spotting

The collection reinterpreted today’s modern brides as she amalgamated Indian and western styles like a potent cocktail. Sensual beaded blouses in Chanderi, net and satin teamed with traditional kalidaar lehengas with embroidery to floor-length anarkali jackets and saris with beaded blouses were this season’s fave pick!

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 15:03 IST