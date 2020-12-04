e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor mixes 70s retro with modern-chic in co-ord denim outfit worth Rs 25k

Janhvi Kapoor mixes 70s retro with modern-chic in co-ord denim outfit worth Rs 25k

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion icon and recently, she showed everyone the right way to wear a denim-on-denim outfit. We can’t get over how gorgeous she looks.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 19:09 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Janhvi mixes 70s retro with modern-chic in denim outfit
Janhvi mixes 70s retro with modern-chic in denim outfit (Instagram/janhvikapoor)
         

Apart from her immaculate acting, Janhavi Kapoor has also made a name for herself as a fashionista in Bollywood. The Dhadak actor embodies the girl-next-door vibe like no one else and inspires her followers to be comfortable in whatever they wear.

Recently Janhvi took things up a notch when she posted pictures of herself slaying a denim-on-denim look. We have seen a lot of celebrities wearing an all-denim look but none like this before. The 23-year-old wore a denim outfit that was a perfect mix of the 70s retro vibes with a touch of modern chic.

Janhvi’s co-ord look featured a long denim button-down shirt that had a flattering silhouette. The full sleeve shirt had a long collar. The shirt was teamed with a pair of matching wide-legged pants. The actor brought the whole look together with her denim cloth belt that she tied on her waist while flaunting her curves.

She completed the look with a pair of denim boot heels and we are swooning. To glam up the outfit, Janhvi went with a dewy makeup look. She donned a shimmery eyeshadow teamed with heavily kohled eyes, on-point eyeliner and mascara-clad eyelashes. She was also seen wearing a glossy nude lipstick along with highlighted cheeks.

Janhvi left her wavy hair down and we are here for this look. She shared the images with a funny caption on Instagram which read, “Trying to keep it together this year like (sic).” A lot of celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra responded to the hilarious caption.

 
Hindustantimes

Janhvi’s co-ord outfit is credited to the brand APZ and originally costs Rs 25,000 on their website.

Hindustantimes

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the 2020 release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is currently working on her upcoming projects which include Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

