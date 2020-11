Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Twitter is ‘shook’ Janhvi Kapoor got birthday wish from Kylie Jenner but ‘didn’t flex it’

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 06:47 IST

Fans of Janhvi Kapoor got a surprise during an episode of Netflix’s latest reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Fans had no idea that Janhvi once got a special birthday wish from Kylie Jenner herself.

On the show, Janhvi comes visiting her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor at their home. The girls started talking about Kardashians, even speaking with a fake American accent like the famous sisters. Then Maheep asks Janhvi about a birthday wish that she got from Kylie. Janhvi pulls out her phone and shows her the video. “Hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie! We love you,” Kylie says in the video and blows her a kiss. Janhvi, Maheep and Shanaya all blow kisses like Kylie.

The girl didn’t even go around flexing about it👏 pic.twitter.com/RZlJp6f7tD — - (@SidharthsFairy) November 27, 2020

Now Janhvi’s fans are reacting to the clip on Twitter, shocked at how Janhvi never showed the clip to her followers on social media. “Kylie Jenner wished Janhvi on her birthday wow. The girl didn’t even go around flexing about it,” wrote one. “Was watching the fabulous lives of bollywood wives and you’re telling me Kylie wished Janhvi on her birthday,” wrote another. “Kylie wished Janhvi on her bday and Janhvi didn’t tell us about it,” read another comment.

Kylie wished Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday???? I mean.. 😱😱😱 — M. (@xmanishaa) November 28, 2020

was watching the fabulous lives of bollywood wives and you're telling me Kylie wished Janhvi on her birthday..

??? — cyberspace garbage (@pankhuriiiiii) November 27, 2020

BRO KYLIE WISHING JANHVI IM JUST SHOOK — Jannu ❤️ (@JannuW) November 27, 2020

Kylie wished Janhvi on her bday and Janhvi didn't tell us about it 🤯🙊🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bejVuHiyAG — Radha ❄♡ (@SupremacyJanhvi) November 28, 2020

Can SOMEONE teach me how to screenrecord on Netflix omg i NEED that video of Kylie wishing Janhvi — Jannu ❤️ (@JannuW) November 27, 2020

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted on Netflix on Friday. It features Maheep, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan as the protagonists. A camera crew follows the women around as they go about their work, spend time with their famous families, have fights over lunches and more. Stars such as Janhvi, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also make appearances.

The reaction from the critics and audiences has been mixed. While some are bingeing through the show, others have branded it trash TV.

