Home / Fashion and Trends / Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear, will be available online soon

Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear, will be available online soon

Priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300, Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India’s first 15 khadi fabric designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi [India]
KVIC launches India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear, to be available online
KVIC launches India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear, to be available online(Twitter/ChairmanKvic)
         

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Wednesday launched India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the launch event of the footwear via video conferencing, Union MSME Minister Gadkari congratulated Khadi artisans for designing such attractive footwear and said, “Their (artisans) efforts will definitely give a boost to the khadi industry and will also help in increasing local employment. For the first time in the country, khadi fabric shoes were launched through video conferencing. Our appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that khadi usage should increase.”

The Union Minister informed that each pair of khadi shoes is priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300. Initially, 15 designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear have been introduced.

These footwears will bear paintings from across the country including the famous Madhubani painting. This unique initiative has been taken to promote the various art forms of India along with the khadi fabric.

Gadkari also launched the online sale of khadi footwear through KVIC’s e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

