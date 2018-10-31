Kiara Advani on beauty and fitness: Your lifestyle choices reflect on your face and body

In such a short span of time, Kiara Advani has managed to work with a range of filmmakers and she is looking forward to experimenting further with the cinematic landscape and exploring other genres. Her upcoming releases for next year include Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara made her acting debut with the 2014 release Fugly and later starred in successful films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu, action thriller Machine and her latest, the much acclaimed Lust Stories. She isn’t stereotyped as yet and she wants to keep it that way.



Kiara Advani at the newly launched Koovs’s first offline store.

The Lust Stories actress was in the capital recently to walk the ramp in the Koovs’s latest Autumn Winter collection as the popular fashion label went offline with their first ever physical store in Gurugram. The venue had mini London vibes, mirroring the brand’s approach, aesthetics and inspiration, echoing European fashion history and impressions of uber chic design philosophy.

As she is gearing up for her next year projects, she spoke to us on fashion, fitness, beauty and how the female protagonist is getting her due in Bollywood.

What’s next?

I am working on two upcoming projects where the characters are very different from each other. One is an innocent and vulnerable person who speaks only when spoken to and the other is a bubbly fun-loving Punjabi girl. I enjoy playing a range of characters. It’s challenging but very interesting at the same time. I have been brought up in a liberal environment and it’s very important for me to speak my mind and stand up for everything I believe in.

Your style evolution

Right now, I am more into classics and the art of detailing. When I look at a silhouette, I think about how it will work for me in the best way possible as per my body type. I have always loved to dress up ever since I was young. As you grow older, you are more open to experimenting and you have a better understanding of what looks good on you as per your personality and body type.

Current style trend

Athleisure is my go-to trend. It looks great, shapes your body really well and it encourages you to go to the gym. I live in it. Fitness is a way of life for me. It’s a mood lifter for a dull day.

Favourite colour

White dominates my wardrobe. It reflects very well on your complexion. It’s such a classic tone.

Beauty tip

No matter how tired you are, always remove your make-up before you go to sleep. We tend to ignore it at times but it is a very important for your skin to breathe in this day and age. Keep it natural and find out what works best for your skin.

Fitness mantra

Avoid fried food and sugar, salt and oily preparations. Keep it clean and indulge in fruits, vegetable and a reasonable amount of protein. Your lifestyle choices reflects on your face and body.

Current obsession

Fortunately, I will be in Delhi to enjoy the winters as I have to shoot for a film here. I am quite excited to explore my winter wardrobe.

Must have make-up product

Mascara. It works for me as I have long lashes. Cheek tint and lip tint as well. I keep it natural otherwise for a fresh look.

Currently reading

Completely into my scripts right now. I would love to read something soon, during a holiday maybe.

Favourite city

New York! I am a city girl and I have a lot of family living in New York. My brother is studying there as well so I get to meet him.

Bucket list

Maldives! I am a complete beach bum.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:53 IST