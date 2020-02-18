e-paper
Kiara Advani’s embroidered blue dress has left us confused on many levels

Kiara Advani attended a friend’s wedding in Jaipur and stunned us in her Faraz Manan and Manish Malhotra outfits. We’re a tad confused about the blue checkered dress she chose to wore - is it beachwear fashion or something else?

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:03 IST
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
We’re a tad confused about the blue checkered dress Kiara chose to wore - is it beachwear fashion or something else? (Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
         

Kiara Advani has been busy over the weekend playing the role of a bridesmaid for one of her close friends who tied the knot in Jaipur. After stunning us with her on-point sartorial moments, Kiara has been spotted in a blue checkered part-beachwear, part-mermaid-on-Earth look. It could be a response to being totally overwhelmed with her looks from the previous functions, one a gorgeous silver lehenga-choli combo by the Dubai-based designer, Faraz Manan, and the other, a blush pink outfit by Manish Malhotra.

On the Faraz Manan outfit, Kiara’s sleeveless embroidered choli boasted of a dangerously plunging neckline. The choli had an asymmetric hemline with drop details at the end. She paired her choli with an A-line lehenga that complemented similar heavy embroidery all over with a matching border. The actor chose to carry a velvet silver potli bag and accessorised with a statement choker neckpiece and a matching ring.

 

This look was followed by a gorgeous blush pink outfit by Manish Malhotra. To nail this look, Kiara wore a heavily embroidered choli with a similar pink lehenga and a sheer dupatta. She kept her makeup dewy with interesting eye makeup and middle-parted hairdo.

 

Hence we couldn’t help but wonder how this blue outfit made it to Kiara’s carry-all for her friend’s wedding. While looking at the dress separately, it’s details are quite kitsch and interesting for a beach wedding or a brunch outing. The silhouette, the asymmetrical flow, the crinkled skirt and the embellishments somehow got confused on the actor, making it look like a mermaid-on-Earth in human wear yet not so far away from her real self. Sorry Kiara, this one’s not such a ‘Good Newwz’ for us fashion-lovers.

 

Kiara went for a velvet Black dress with textured balloon sleeves for the trailer launch of her upcoming Netflix film, Guilty. The dress was a good choice keeping in mind the current weather. We especially loved the Manish Malhotra couture lehenga with the signature sequin dupatta teamed up with jewellery by Manish Malhotra to go with this outfit that Kiara wore at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding recently.

