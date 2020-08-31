Lady Gaga’s OG face masks steal the show at Video Music Awards

fashion-and-trends

Aug 31, 2020

When most people have given up on party dressing in the current COVID-19 era, the queen of over-the-top red carpet looks, Lady Gaga, continued to rule the roost at the recent 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Held without an audience for the first time or audience watching from spaced-out cars in lieu of the alarming increase in coronavirus cases, the VMAs went live from New York City as this year’s last summer award shows.

While one would think it odd for the celebrities to dress up sans the attendant crowds and paparazzi, Lady Gaga made sure that she utilised the marketing, social media-worth, fashion stunt of the red carpet into a socially aware move. If cleaning up at the Video Music Awards with Artist of the Year and Song of the Year trophies were not enough, Lady Gaga definitely made heads turn in the most fashionable accessory this year - the face mask.

The 34-year-old star accepted her many awards in person and appeared seven times on the stage courtesy her varied performances that dominated the night. However, the interesting part was not the fact that she changed clothes every single time that she appeared but that she wore a different face mask corresponding with her seven different outfits.

Making a reference to the VMA Moonman himself, Gaga made her entry in a silver circular Area coat and teamed it with a matching clear face shield or astronaut helmet by Conrad by Conrad.

In one of her appearances, she wore a white tulle and organdy coat by Valentino and a matching silver mask. Another time, she was seen donning an Iris Van Herpen bird of paradise dress with a swirling pink Cecilio Castrillo face mask.

Gaga wore a bejewelled and tusked Lance V. Moore mask,a mask by Diego Montoya and a silver Maison Met mask apart from an eccentric pink mask that strapped around head or one with an electronic display while she sang Rain on Me. Check out Lady Gaga’s varied looks from the 2020 VMAs here:

“This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage. Stay safe. Speak your mind and I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” Lady Gaga said in her OG speech while receiving one of the awards on Sunday night. Her message to socially distance in the current times and her eye-catching masks were unforgettable for fans and fashionistas alike.

