Lady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon

Pop star Lady Gaga on Tuesday announced a line of beauty products exclusively for sale on Amazon in a boost to the online retailer's cosmetics business.The brand, Haus Laboratories, will launch in September for shoppers in nearly a dozen countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan, Amazon said. View this post on Instagram When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn&#39;t come naturally from within. But I&#39;m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn&#39;t know I had. I&#39;ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 9, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT The move underscores how the world's biggest online retailer is increasing competition with traditional cosmetics sellers like Ulta Beauty and Sephora-parent LVMH, which recently launched a beauty brand by singer Rihanna.Lady Gaga, who shared an Academy Award this year for the original song Shallow, said Amazon was the right partner because it embraced her message of self-acceptance. View this post on Instagram HAUS LABORATORIES PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE 7/15 @HAUSLABS #BATTLEFORYOURLIFE MUSIC BY LADY GAGA, @BLOODPOP®, @TCHAMI, &amp; @BOYSNOIZE A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 9, 2019 at 11:06am PDT "There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it's not perfectly in line with what they do ... they'll be like, 'Can you just change half of the equation?'" the singer told publication The Business of Fashion, which reported the news earlier Tuesday. "The answer is no. No deal." Amazon's push into cosmetics includes a private label skin care brand called Belei.