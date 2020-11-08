e-paper
Laxmii star Kiara Advani smokes up the Internet with glam look in polka dot saree-bohemian blouse

Laxmii star Kiara Advani smokes up the Internet with glam look in polka dot saree-bohemian blouse

Kiara Advani steps out for Laxmii premiere in a black and white polka dot saree paired with a multi-coloured bohemian-style blouse and the fashion police could not keep calm | Check pictures inside

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:25 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Laxmii star Kiara Advani smokes up the Internet with glam saree look
Laxmii star Kiara Advani smokes up the Internet with glam saree look(Instagram/ekalakhani)
         

As the release date closes in, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii has taken the Internet by storm. Stepping out for Laxmii premiere in her sartorial best, Kiara smoked up the Internet with her glam look and the fashion police could not keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a slew of pictures in a black and white polka dot ruffled-saree paired with a multi-coloured bohemian-style blouse. The outfit is credited to Indian designer outfit by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor and featured a strap blouse with embellished details and tassel-like beads at the hem.

 

The saree, on the other hand, featured silver beads at the hem. Kiara draped the saree in a bold manner with all the ensemble pieces held together at the waist by a colourful ethnic belt that matched the hues of her boho-chic blouse.

 

Leaving her sleek mid-parted hair open, Kiara opted for subtle makeup with a nude lip tint, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows. She accessorised the look with a pair of blue and silver chunky earrings that dropped all the way down till her neck.

 
 

Kiara shared in the caption, “Walking the red carpet for the premiere of Laxmii with a lot of gratitude, joy and butterflies in my stomach Our movie will be all yours tomorrow.. I can’t wait for you to sit with your family and friends at the comfort of your homes while watching #LAXMII ! see you at the movies 9th November on @disneyplushotstarvip @akshaykumar (sic).”

 

While the blouse can be also teamed with a pair of jeans, wraps, shorts or bikini bottoms for a super chic look, the belt would look just as lovely with a kaftan dress for a beach holiday. Not surprisingly, the pictures garnered over 1.3 million likes on the photo-sharing app while still going strong.

