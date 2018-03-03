Manish Arora’s Paris Fashion Week show was all about Chinese emoji Tuzki. See pics

Designer Manish Arora’s fun fall-winter collection, Orange is the new Zen, which showcased at the Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, was a riot of colour. Lest you think it was all colour and patterns, there was a bunny— the Chinese emoji Tuzki — which only added to the frenzy. Think out-of-the-box T-shirts, dresses, jackets, pants, sweat shirts and accessories like backpacks, pouches and clutch bags, all inspired by the emoji’s quirky characteristics.

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on Thursday in Paris. (AFP)

Manish used the popular and mischievous Chinese emoticon that with its quirky movements and humorous body language, groovy dance moves and a penchant for milk has become an internet sensation in China. Tuzki’s moods have reflected those of millions of people through emoji, gifts, animations and stickers on various platforms.

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on Thursday in Paris. (AFP)

Arora said in a statement: “It feels great to partner with an iconic brand like Tuzki. This unique collection was inspired by this special rabbit. He personifies a composed, relaxed yet a cool lifestyle, one that is similar to mine.”

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on Thursday in Paris. (REUTERS)

“The collection is a story of Tuzki’s day in Paris where he is seen meditating below the Eiffel tower, chilling in his room with a glass of wine and watching nature from the window, highlighting the fascinating character that he is! Being a Tuzki fan, it’s a pleasure to be a part of his world now, in my own way.”

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on Thursday in Paris. (REUTERS)

This year marks a milestone for the designer, celebrating 10 years of showcasing his creations at the revered fashion gala, which runs from February 27 – March 6, 2018. His collection, inspired by the rabbit, will be available for sale across Manish Arora Fashion stores in China, Tuzki’s home country, before making it to the Indian market.

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on Thursday in Paris. (AP)

Clement Schwebig, Turner Asia Pacific’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Development, Licensing and China, added: “It’s an exciting time for us, with two powerhouse brands coming together to showcase Tuzki to a new audience of fans.

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on Thursday in Paris. (AFP)

“Paris Fashion Week serves as the perfect international platform to unveil a first glimpse of Manish’s Tuzki-inspired collection.”



The line is a mix of Tuzki’s quirky characteristics and Arora’s craftsmanship. It is replete with apparels and accessories that puts the spotlight on Tuzki’s funny traits and peculiarities through the fashion designer’s creativity and play on colours.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more