 Necklaces, bracelets, ear cuffs: How to pick the perfect piece of jewellery as a gift | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Necklaces, bracelets, ear cuffs: How to pick the perfect piece of jewellery as a gift

Form a personalised chain to mini bracelet with the initial of the name, here are some amazing gifting options for fashion lovers.

fashion and trends Updated: Mar 03, 2018 09:48 IST
Ear cuffs are in vogue right now.
Ear cuffs are in vogue right now.(Shutterstock)

Don’t know what to buy your best friend for her birthday? Indulge in different kind of jewellery pieces like three finger rings or a delicate pendant, suggest experts. Aakash Barmecha, Creative Director at Yoube Jewellery and Radhika Jain, designer at MiRA, have listed a few options:

* Diamond jewellery clubbed with rubies, south sea pearls, and sapphires will always be a safe bet. You could opt for three finger rings, ear cuffs, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

* Feminine flowers, heart and butterfly motifs in the form of jewellery is also a safe option.

* You can customise jewellery as per the design and requirements you think would best define your friend. Gift a personalised chain or mini bracelet with the initial of the name.

* A single thin silver chain with a small hoop of triangle, or bars, or two layer chains long short will go with any outfit.

* You could always opt for chokers which are available in different materials.

* Pearls are said to be woman’s best friend. You can invest in a string of pearls, elegant drops or a bracelet.

