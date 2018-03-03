Necklaces, bracelets, ear cuffs: How to pick the perfect piece of jewellery as a gift

Don’t know what to buy your best friend for her birthday? Indulge in different kind of jewellery pieces like three finger rings or a delicate pendant, suggest experts. Aakash Barmecha, Creative Director at Yoube Jewellery and Radhika Jain, designer at MiRA, have listed a few options:

* Diamond jewellery clubbed with rubies, south sea pearls, and sapphires will always be a safe bet. You could opt for three finger rings, ear cuffs, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

* Feminine flowers, heart and butterfly motifs in the form of jewellery is also a safe option.

* You can customise jewellery as per the design and requirements you think would best define your friend. Gift a personalised chain or mini bracelet with the initial of the name.

* A single thin silver chain with a small hoop of triangle, or bars, or two layer chains long short will go with any outfit.

* You could always opt for chokers which are available in different materials.

* Pearls are said to be woman’s best friend. You can invest in a string of pearls, elegant drops or a bracelet.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more