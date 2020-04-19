e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Old charm: #MeAt20 creates nostalgia on social media

Old charm: #MeAt20 creates nostalgia on social media

In yet another social media challenge, during the Covid-19 lockdown, celebs and tweeple are sharing pictures when they were 20 years old.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 19, 2020 13:16 IST
Ruchika Garg
Ruchika Garg
Hindustan Times
Another cool challenge that has caught the fancy of social media users is #MeAt20 where celebs from the field of sports, films and almost every profession are posting their pictures, when they were 20 years old!
Another cool challenge that has caught the fancy of social media users is #MeAt20 where celebs from the field of sports, films and almost every profession are posting their pictures, when they were 20 years old! (Photo: Twitter/GulPanag)
         

People are glued to social media and tripping over almost every challenge that’s coming up. The latest addition being the #MeAt20 challenge, wherein social media users are enthusiastically participating to share their old photos. But, the catch here is that one has to share a pic from the time when you were 20 years old!

 

Posting one or more pics from their 20s, tweeple are talking about their memories and sharing some heart-warming messages. Right from the celebs in the West — such as TV show presenter Carol Vorderman and English comedian-actor Julian Clary — to Bollywood celebs, sportspersons, authors, poliiticians, diplomats and even commoners have taken up this challenge and posted their picture on their timelines.

“It was a good trip down memory lane,” says actor Gul Panag, who took the challenge, shared three of her pictures on Twitter — including one where she was crowned as the winner at a beauty pageant — and even replied to people who commented on her photos.

Actor Tisca Chopra has also posted her pic from when she was just 20. And there are many from other professions who have also taken up this viral challenge. The list includes former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, MP Tejasvi Surya, and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan.

 

Others from the film industry, such as singer-actor Ali Zafar, actor Anupam Kher and film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also participated in this challenge. Vivek captioned his pic: #MeAt20 on a special request form bro @ARanganathan72,” while tagging author Anand Ranganathan.

 

Besides, Nirupama Menon Rao, former Foreign Secretary of India also took this challenge and shared her convocation picture. She tells us, “I think it’s about sharing that moment in life when you feel you hold the world, literally, in the palm of your hand and that you can touch the sky. A moment that offers invigorating hope, where dreams you feel, hinge on reality. When your innocence is a powerful resource because you have never known disappointment or defeat.”

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

