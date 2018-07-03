Only Janhvi Kapoor could wear a sexy minidress and look this cute for Dhadak promotions

Whether she’s stepping out for her debut film Dhadak’s promotions or making an appearance at the airport, Janhvi Kapoor can’t help but make a stylish splash wherever she goes. Case in point: Janhvi’s showstopping LWD (little white dress) look on Tuesday in Mumbai.

On a press event promoting her super buzzed-about new Karan Johar film, Janhvi took her style A-game to a whole new level. She found the perfect minidress by Luisa Beccaria to show off her toned legs.

Janhvi rocked the adorable but sexy embroidered mini from the designer’s spring-summer 2018 collection. From the ruffled neckline and ruffled detailing edging the high hemline to the gorgeous lace detailing, we seriously can’t get enough of this look. The demure long sleeves looked particularly fresh and best captured the easy more casual feel of her all-white look.

Janhvi paired the ensemble with a pair of neutral, sleek strappy olive green heels that made for an elegant alternative to typical peeptoe heels. She finished off her look with gold hoop earrings from Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas, a chic blow dry with soft waves and a simple nude lip.

Janhvi rocked the dress at Dhadak promotions, but we can’t help but think what a perfect LWD this would be for a casual daytime or evening outing. We can’t wait to mimic this dreamy look for our next weekend brunch, and you?

Below, a look at Janhvi’s other sexy-meets-cute looks from Dhadak promotions:

Janhvi Kapoor in Ritika Mirchandani

Janhvi Kapoor in Anushka Khanna

Janhvi Kapoor in The Jodi Life

