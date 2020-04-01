e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Play out your fashion fantasies as you self isolate

Play out your fashion fantasies as you self isolate

Unleash your inner Chuck Bass in a robe or channel your inner Kareena Kapoor Khan in silky PJs as you brave the lockdown

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:16 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times
As we lounge around our apartments in comfy PJs and silky slips, we could perhaps let our innate fashion fantasies unleash.
As we lounge around our apartments in comfy PJs and silky slips, we could perhaps let our innate fashion fantasies unleash.
         

We’re all bored out of our skulls by now in the wake of the imposed lockdown. As we lounge around our apartments in comfy PJs and silky slips, we could perhaps let our innate fashion fantasies unleash. Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Batman T-shirt and plaid pyjamas in Veere Di Wedding or Sonam K Ahuja’s star-dotted top and printed PJs in Khoobsurat. Or Sarah Jessica Parker’s naked dress in Sex and The City or Anne Hathaway’s sweatshirt in The Devil Wears Prada. It’s time to figure out which of these styles comes close to your personality.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s naked dress in Sex And The City
Sarah Jessica Parker’s naked dress in Sex And The City

Designer Neeta Lulla says, “It’s the time to introspect our personal style and re contextualise our closet. Seeing pieces with a fresh approach and restyling them. That way you’re also being sustainable, Browse through old magazines and books, look at the iconic figures from another era and get inspired. The iconic burgundy robe with a black collar seen on Hugh Hefner could be one of the fantasies and if you have access to a robe like that, then by all means embrace it. You never know it could become part of your personal style later on.”

“The perfect work-from-home outfit would be a millennial pink velour suit and XXXL white sunglasses. Think Paris Hilton circa 2000 from her series The Simple Life,” says designer Aniket Satam.

Designer Shruti Sancheti who’s currently living in sweatshirts and headbands says, “The Chuck Bass quilted robe in regal purple which he wears through out Gossip Girl series is the epitome of Upper East Side chic. It’s unisex and can be styled up and down.”

Stylist Eshaa Amiin says, “Go oversize and wear a T-shirt as a T-shirt dress and channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw.”

top news
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases do not represent national trend: Govt
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases do not represent national trend: Govt
PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 challenges with chief ministers tomorrow
PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 challenges with chief ministers tomorrow
‘Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors if they die’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors if they die’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
COVID-19: Civic body starts using an app to track movements of people
COVID-19: Civic body starts using an app to track movements of people
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends