Pregnant Anushka Sharma keeps it comfy and classy in Rs 2k shirt and jeans on day out

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:03 IST

Maternity fashion has taken a chic turn over time, and Anushka Sharma along with Kareena Kapoor Khan are to be thanked for that. Anushka, who is expecting her first child with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, has been snapped in some of the most stunning maternity clothes that also seem extremely comfy at the same time.

The actor has decoded how to rock maternity clothes and we are taking notes from her. During a recent outing, the 32-year-old was seen wearing the classic white and blue combo. Looking stunning in a pair of blue boyfriend jeans, she teamed it with an oversized baggy white shirt. Anushka’s shirt also featured long sleeves and a chest patch pocket.

Anushka Sharma on day out ( Instagram )

To complete the look and accessorise a bit, the Zero actor wore a pair of tan coloured Kolhapuri chappals and was just seen with a watch. Anushka opted to step out sans-makeup and looked radiant with her pregnancy glow. She left her side-parted straight hair down and was seen taking precautions and wearing a white face mask.

Anushka Sharma on day out ( Instagram )

The crisp white baggy shirt that Anushka wore for her outing was from the shelves of Zara and if you would like to add it to your collection, you will have to spend Rs 1,890.

Anushka Sharma’s shirt is worth Rs 1,890 ( Zara.in )

Anushka Sharma has been giving some of the most gorgeous sartorial moments lately. The actor, along with Virat, hosted a cosy New Year’s dinner and wore a beautiful black mini dress. Anushka also made headlines when she shared images of herself enjoying in the pool wearing a black monokini and flaunting her baby bump.

Check out some more images of Anushka Sharma rocking maternity fashion:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. The two announced the pregnancy in August 2020 on social media. They expecting to welcome their baby this month.

