Pregnant model Chrissy Teigen unhurt after a near-accident in New York

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is due to give birth to her second child, a son, with singer-husband John Legend in June, had a close call with a cyclist while walking in New York.

Teigen was stepping off a sidewalk with what initially appeared to be an overeager fan trying to reach out towards her on Tuesday, reports people.com.

The photograph of the scene had a number of fans -- both concerned and bemused. One fan tweeted the photo at the model and jokingly wrote: “Hey Chrissy Teigen. This looks like you have strapped a very small man to your b**b.”

Teigen wrote back: “I had the baby.”

However, when another fan suggested the man was up to no good and called him a “creeper”, Teigen said: “Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out!”

