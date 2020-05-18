Safety first: A new normal for fashion shoots

fashion-and-trends

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, designers have resumed work, while keeping safety precautions, such as social distancing, sanitisation and masks, in place.

Model Laxmi Pandey, who recently did a campaign for a leading designer label, shares, “Both the models, who were part of the shoot, were picked by separate cabs, with just the driver in it. Once we reached the venue, we went through a temperature screening, and everyone maintained social distancing.”

Since hair and makeup are integral to any shoot, models are informed to carry their own makeup and use their personal makeup kits. “I used my own makeup kit, and I am going to follow this routine for all other shoots as well. Using brushes, mascaras and lipsticks earlier used by other models can cause infection, too,” says model Pooja Katyal.

Modelling agencies are also making sure that the designers are following all the safety measures, before sending their models for assignments. “Our models are also being very cautious right now. They are checking with us about the safety measures the designer concerned or the brand is taking before giving their nod for the shoot. This perhaps is going to be the new normal for us,” says Om Panwar of a Delhi-based modelling agency.