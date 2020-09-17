Silk headwraps are having a moment in fashion

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:22 IST

The headscarf trend is back with all the IT girls sporting the look. Just when we thought that we are going overboard with the trend from nineties and noughties, these style mavens make us believe that there is a lot more from this era that can be brought back in fashion. Be it Kylie Jenner or Bella Hadid, there Instagram feed shows us, how much they love covering their head with these printed silk scarves. Even fashion influencers back home are embracing this trend. What’s the reason behind its raging popularity among the millennials? Here’s what fashion experts have to say.

“Credit this trend to the 90s pop stars like Beyonce, Britney Spears and Madonna. The silk headwraps were a favourite back then and seeing it complementing with all the trendy clothes that we wear today, it still seems to have a fresh look to it. The difference now is that you see girls wearing these silk headscarves with a bomber jacket, those tie-dye sweatsuits and or even bandeau tops,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

For those wondering what to wear these headscraves with, stylist Vikram Seth suggests, except for traditional wear, this accessory can go well with any of the recent trends.

“Just when you have a bad hair day and you know you have to look all glamorous, this printed headscarf is your saviour. It is a no-fuss trend. Style it with your tank tops and flared pants or even a body-hugging midi dress with sneakers and you are all set to impress,” he says.