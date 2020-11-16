Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proves to fashion world’s ‘knight in shining armour’ in Rs 1.6 lakh jacket, Versace heels and other haute dresses

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:01 IST

If there is one Indian celebrity whose sartorial pulse has left international designers smitten, it has to be actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who entered the week with a flood of ravishing pictures from her latest photoshoot for a magazine. Be it a patchwork wool jacket worth Rs 1.6 lakh from British designer Lee Alexander McQueen’s collection, chic Versace heels, Hermes leather clutch or Scottish Highland style that looks fit for red carpet, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja knows how to dominate the fashion world with her sizzling looks and the pictures are proof.

Taking to her Instagram handle this Monday, Sonam set the fashion police on immediate alert as she dropped one hot look after another and the world of social media could not keep calm. The first set of pictures featured the diva in a navy blue and grey patchwork wool jacket from Alexander McQueen, teamed with a pair of grey trousers. The jacket alone was worth £ 1,690 or Rs 1,66,453 and came with a plunging neckline.

The hybrid double lapel one-button jacket featured the upper part in lurex pinstripe and the lower part in Prince of Wales while sporting masculine shoulders and flap pockets. The pant-suit was accessorised by Sonam with rings from London Jeweller, David Morris.

In another set of pictures, Sonam hailed autumn in Scottish Highland style like only her inner fashionista could nail. While in one picture Sonam cut a stylish figure in a brown checkered coat and skirt teamed with a mustard shirt inside and a pair of black stockings. Sonam completed the attire with a pair of pointed leather heels with bling straps and accessorised the look with a brown leather clutch from Hermes.

The following picture featured The Zoya Factor star in a khaki and pink check wool trench coat from Ralph & Russo whose modern take on a classic wardrobe was stapled with a touch of renewed elegance and upscaled creativity. The dress was knotted at the waist by a cloth belt and teamed with a pair of black leather boots from Alexander McQueen’s collection.

Our favourite look, however, is the red and black checkered dress from Emilia Wickstead that came with white collar and cuffs and made Sonam look like the epitome of modern femininity with its modern silhouettes and strong colour use, the effortless combination of traditional with contemporary and its clear point of distinction.

The pictures are enough to set us believing that Sonam can undoubtedly inspire an Indian version of The Devil Wears Prada courtesy her fashion pulse and luxury brand leanings.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter