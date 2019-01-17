Sonam Kapoor fails to impress in Calvin Klein pantsuit. See latest pics

Fashion rarely fails Sonam Kapoor but her recent appearance at the IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2019 in Switzerland was not her best sartorial choice. In one of the looks, the actor known for her versatile fashion choices chose a silk organza shirt dress by one of her preferred labels, Ralph & Russo. What we loved the most was the voluminous sleeves and we want to see more of these unusual sleeves on her. It was accessorised perfectly, adding to the dramatics of the silhouettes and the neat bun along with the winged eyeliner worked well for her.

In the latest look, she wore a vibrant mauve pink suit by Calvin Klein paired with a white shirt by Prada. Even though we love the choice of colour and pattern and most importantly the hidden bow tie, a better fit would have done wonders to this look. The hairdo looked fine on Sonam but it did not go well with the powerful appeal that she wanted to project. Her make-up was quite neutral and complemented the overall tonality of the look. The choice of footwear could have been better.

On the other hand, Sonam was the face of elegance as she beautifully pulled off the Mark Bumgarner gown and the dewy freshness on her face and minimal choice of jewellery let to a complete look.

We hope to see more interesting choices as the Sonam rarely disappoints us.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:10 IST