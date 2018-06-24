Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams turn heads at Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding

Congratulations Kit Harington and Rose Leslie! The Game of Thrones couple got married on Saturday at a church ceremony in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. And the photos are absolutely gorgeous. From Kit’s dapper topcoat to Rose’s stunning long-sleeved lace gown, the newlyweds dressed to impress.

A post shared by Game of Thrones (@ygritteandtheothers) on Jun 24, 2018 at 1:51am PDT

And it looks like the whole Game of Thrones family — that is, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Malin Akerman, Jack Donnelly, and Peter Dinklage — showed up in stunning wedding guest ensembles you won’t easily forget.

Heading off to a fancy get-together soon and in need of some occasion dressing inspiration? We have rounded up the best looks from Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding. Below, a look at who wore what at the celebrations.

A post shared by Rose Leslie Closet (@roselesliecloset) on Jun 23, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

The bride chose an Elie Saab gown for the big day with sheer long sleeves, lace overlay, a belted waist, and a dramatic skirt. Rose tied the look together with a delicate flower crown, which perfectly matched her bridal flower bouquet.

A post shared by The Eureka Posts (@eurekaposts) on Jun 23, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT

Kit looked dapper than ever, trading his woolly Night’s Watch furs for a sleek tuxedo and still sporting his Jon Snow hair.

A post shared by JOY (@joy_ua) on Jun 24, 2018 at 12:28am PDT

On-screen siblings Sophie and Maisie both wore unexpected colour-coordinating outfits, with Sophie in a bright red mini dress paired with black over-the-knee boots and Maisie in a silky black suit.

A post shared by 🌹 Emilia Rose Clarke🌹 (@emiliaclarkearg) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

Emilia aka Khaleesi wore a gorgeously retro corset-style leaf-printed pink silk dress and matching long coat. She wore her Khaleesi-blonde hair down in a bob. So stunning!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more