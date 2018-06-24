Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams turn heads at Kit Harington-Rose Leslie wedding
Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie’s Elie Saab wedding dress and Emilia Clarke’s pretty in pink dress to Sophie Turner’s red mini-black boots pairing and Maisie Williams’s coordinated black and red outfit, a look at who wore what to Kit Harington and Rose’s wedding.fashion and trends Updated: Jun 24, 2018 16:38 IST
Congratulations Kit Harington and Rose Leslie! The Game of Thrones couple got married on Saturday at a church ceremony in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. And the photos are absolutely gorgeous. From Kit’s dapper topcoat to Rose’s stunning long-sleeved lace gown, the newlyweds dressed to impress.
And it looks like the whole Game of Thrones family — that is, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Malin Akerman, Jack Donnelly, and Peter Dinklage — showed up in stunning wedding guest ensembles you won’t easily forget.
Heading off to a fancy get-together soon and in need of some occasion dressing inspiration? We have rounded up the best looks from Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding. Below, a look at who wore what at the celebrations.
The bride chose an Elie Saab gown for the big day with sheer long sleeves, lace overlay, a belted waist, and a dramatic skirt. Rose tied the look together with a delicate flower crown, which perfectly matched her bridal flower bouquet.
Kit looked dapper than ever, trading his woolly Night’s Watch furs for a sleek tuxedo and still sporting his Jon Snow hair.
On-screen siblings Sophie and Maisie both wore unexpected colour-coordinating outfits, with Sophie in a bright red mini dress paired with black over-the-knee boots and Maisie in a silky black suit.
Emilia aka Khaleesi wore a gorgeously retro corset-style leaf-printed pink silk dress and matching long coat. She wore her Khaleesi-blonde hair down in a bob. So stunning!
