South beauty Samantha Akkineni’s chic Ikat kurta and green home are winning over netizens

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:19 IST

New movies or not the film stars have kept their fans hooked throughout all the phases of lockdown with glimpses of their quarantine hobbies and South beauty Samantha Akkineni is no different. Recently, the sensational star made heads turn as she flaunted her home gardening skills in a multicoloured Ikat kurta.

Giving us a glimpse of her quarantine time, the Jaanu actor spoilt fans for choice as she handed out fashion tips and gardening tricks all in a video. While she shared instructions on growing microgreens indoors, tips and tricks on budget gardening and creating natural cleansers, the fashion police couldn’t take their eyes off the striking, multicoloured printed kurta that she donned from the label Saaksha & Kinni.

Featuring organza sleeves and sides, showcasing a Mandarin-style collar and front button fastening, the ‘Made in India’ kurta roughly costs INR 16,000. Hand-micropleated on the front and back, the fabric of the Ikat kurta fabric is made using a weaving technique with warp or weft threads, or both, tie-dyed before weaving. The kurta comes with a matching inner.

Check out Samantha’s sartorial choice in this videos:

The piece that Samantha was dressed in can be worn as a kurta with pants or a maxi dress. Samantha accessorized the look with a pair of small studs and layered it with a necklace.

Currently, Samantha Akkineni’s chic Ikat kurta and green home are winning over netizens and we don’t blame them. Ikat kurtas are priced under a range of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 and are best suited for brunch or get-togethers with friends or family members.

