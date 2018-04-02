These limited edition doughnut-themed running shoes are a sweet deal

It seems that Dunkin’ Donuts has found a new way to keep people running on doughnuts. It has teamed with Saucony, an American giant for athletic shoes, for limited edition running shoes. The orange and pink sneakers are specially designed for Boston Marathon, which is scheduled for April 16.

The doughnut-themed shoes come decorated with pictures of coffee, colourful sprinkles, and the Dunkin’ logo. The heels of the shoes feature a picture of a frosted doughnut, along with a Saucony logo and coffee bean design. While it is common knowledge that doughnuts and shoes don’t pair together, but this unique pairing might inspire these sugary sweetness’ lovers to take up the joggers’ path.

The sneakers are priced at around 100 USD (roughly Rs 6,700) and come in a packing of Dunkin Donut’s boxes, in various sizes for men and women.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more