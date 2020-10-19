Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan turns up the heat in faux leather bralette and all black biker look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:17 IST

Taking the Internet by storm, Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has quite established her sartorial game in Indian politics and her latest flood of fashionable pictures on the Internet only made the mercury soar higher this Monday. The Tollywood heartthrob gave fans a sneak peek of her biker look in upcoming film SOS Kolkata opposite actor Yash Dasgupta.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nusrat shared a slew of stunning pictures featuring her in an all black ensemble. The diva donned a black faux leather bralette that featured a buckle placed at the centre with a chain attached strap slung diagonally across her back.

Nusrat teamed it with a pair of black slim fit denims that flaunted her well-toned waist. The fashionable politician completed the sultry look with a pair of black knee-length boots to add to the quirky and rugged vibe.

Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Nusrat opted for dewy makeup with a pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and smokey eyes. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Nusrat was also seen alongside her co-actor Yash in some of the pictures.

She contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat and won with a huge margin. The actor became the first time TMC MP last year and later turned into an overnight sensation courtesy her fairytale wedding in Turkey in June 2019.

Ever since then, Nusrat has kept her 2.3 million followers on Instagram hooked with her slay game and ravishing fashion styles. SOS Kolkata is Nusrat’s second film after she was elected to the Lok Sabha.

The actor-politician essays a gritty character in SOS Kolkata which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 21.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter