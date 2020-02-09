e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China

An outbreak of the newly-identified coronavirus has killed 637 people in mainland China, where it is believed to have started, prompting many factories to suspend operations until next week or later as authorities try to contain its spread.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Istanbul
A soldier wears a protective suit as Brazilian citizens from China's coronavirus-struck Wuhan, arrive at the Air Force base of Anapolis, State of Goias, Brazil.
A soldier wears a protective suit as Brazilian citizens from China's coronavirus-struck Wuhan, arrive at the Air Force base of Anapolis, State of Goias, Brazil.(REUTERS)
         

Several fashion retailers that manufacture clothing in coronavirus-hit China are in talks with Turkish firms about shifting production to Turkey, two sector officials told Reuters, with one predicting new orders worth up to $2 billion.

An outbreak of the newly-identified coronavirus has killed 637 people in mainland China, where it is believed to have started, prompting many factories to suspend operations until next week or later as authorities try to contain its spread.

Polish fashion retailer LPP has said it is in talks with factories in Turkey, Bangladesh and Vietnam as a backup plan if Chinese production delays continue.

Turkish manufacturers have in recent years shifted their clothing production up-market as China’s dominance grew globally. But the outbreak has sent some European companies back to Turkey, the officials said.

“Purchasing managers and designers can’t go to China due to coronavirus worries and travel restrictions. So several well-known brands started discussions for production of new seasonal items in Turkey,” said Hadi Karasu, head of Turkish Clothing Manufacturers’ Association (TGSD).

Rising Chinese manufacturing costs and a 36% slide in the value of the Turkish lira in the last two years, on the back of a currency crisis in 2018, has already made Turkey an affordable option, Karasu added.

“As manufacturing costs leveled between China and Turkey, some European firms were (already) considering shifting orders towards here,” Karasu said.

“China has some $170 billion ready-to-wear exports,” he added. “According to our calculations some 1% of orders will (now) be shifting to Turkey initially which could amount to $2 billion.”

Turkey exported some $17.7 billion ready-to-wear products last year. Any rise could help the import-heavy economy keep a lid on its current account deficit and hit the government’s ambitious 5% economic growth forecast this year.

Mustafa Gultepe, head of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB), said the sector has capacity to take on additional orders as both new and existing clients increasingly contact Turkish factories.

“There are clothing retailers asking around for prices and products in Turkey after the coronavirus outbreak,” Gultepe said.

“I think the impact of the outbreak will continue for 5-6 months...and I think there will be a major shift from China that we will see after May,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
‘Will offer new alternative’: Upbeat AAP’s next target is Bihar assembly poll
‘Will offer new alternative’: Upbeat AAP’s next target is Bihar assembly poll
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India lose six for 16 after Yashasvi’s 88
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India lose six for 16 after Yashasvi’s 88
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends