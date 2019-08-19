Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra show how to flaunt the swimsuit this season

fashion-and-trends

Summer may be long gone, but since when did celebrities need summer to flaunt their hot bods, fashionable swimsuits and banging bikinis? From Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, and Vaani Kapoor to Rakul Preet, it appears everyone is on holiday mode, and Instagram can’t handle the heat from their vacay photographs.

Anushka Sharma

While Anushka may be missing from the silver screen for a while now, she isn’t missing from the headlines. The actress, who is currently holidaying in West Indies with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wearing an orange and white bikini. Sporting reflectors and a small bun, the actress couldn’t help but giggle in the picture, captioned, “Sun kissed & blessed”.

Priyanka Chopra

Global dominator Priyanka Chopra is living her best life, and her dynamic with husband and musician Nick Jonas makes everyone’s hearts melt! Making the most of her vacation and her husband, Priyanka got Nick to do an impromptu photoshoot of her as she lazed by the pool in a white swimsuit. She captioned the resulting post, “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol.” We agree!

Rakul Preet

Delhi girl, and rising Bollywood star Rakul Preet who was last seen in De De Pyaar De alongside Tabu and Ajay Devgn is living it up in Ibiza. The punjabi kudi took to Instagram to show off her toned physique as she danced playfully in the waters of Ibiza in a blue bikini. She captioned the picture, “Sky above , sand below ,peace within!! happiness all around ! #ibizadiaries”.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a total water baby, and her swimsuit and bikini pictures almost always go viral. While holidaying in Mexico recently, Katrina posted pictures of herself playing in the pristine waters wearing a bright blue swimsuit. The picture was one of the many swimsuit photos posted by Kat on the trip, so she cheekily captioned the last picture, “last one..... now back to work”.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora gives meaning to the phrase, ‘Age is just a number’, the 45-year-old mother posted a picture on Instagram from her vacation in the Maldives to motivate her followers. The caption read, “#malaikasmondaymotivation ..... find ur happy place n cherish it ....” Well, that is all the motivation we need!

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor has been creating a buzz on account of her bikini-clad looking in her upcoming film War, which will also feature Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The actress, who trained with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwalla, recently reposted an image of herself sporting a salmon-coloured bikini and rock-hard abs. The Befikre actress thanked Yasmin in the caption for her physique.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 15:16 IST