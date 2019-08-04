Friendship Day 2019: Best dressed celebrity BFFs style goals

fashion-and-trends

Aug 04, 2019

Friendships are born with mutual love, isn’t it strange how we easily click with someone regardless of how much we share in common or not? From sharing common interests to loving the differences, friends understand each other in every way - their positives, negatives, happiness, pain or strife - enough to not judge the one with whom they share a deep bond. And above all, the ones who love each others spaces, shop together, hangout or stay in, and even lend a shoulder to lean on whenever one needs it.

So for all glam girl BFFs, whose bonds are as strong as these divas of Bollywood and Hollywood namely, Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif, Jennifer Aniston–Courteney Cox, Sonam Kapoor–Jacqueline Fernandez, Angelina Jolie-Gwen, Priyanka Chopra- Sophie Turner. This Friendship Day, take inspiration from these celebrity BFFs, and add some brownie points to your celebration on this day of friends and for friends.

Here is the list of top 5 celebrities BFFs, who not only share a good bond, but also a similar sense of style. These pairs are defining friendship goals in the true sense of the word.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor:

The new generation of Bollywood has already raised the bar when it comes to maintaining a close bond in the day and age of social media. Ananya Pandey, who has recently made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, is always seen chilling and painting the town red with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor on Instagram. From wearing Indian attire to glittery western attires or comforting pyjamas, the duo is often spotted spending most of their time together. The social media updates are quite evident to judge the level of love and friendship they have shared since their childhood days to nearly starting their acting careers around the same time as Shanaya too will be making her Bollywood debut soon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora:

When we talk about friendship and fashion, then it is obvious the two names that always pop-up in our minds are, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. Their long-term friendship amongst these two actresses set an example that women in the industry can be friends. They have been friends for the past 15-20 years. Whether it’s their gym look, party or casual looks, both of them always nail it. Bebo and Amu also opted to twin, for Kareena Kapoor’s first-ever radio show, What Women Want, where they aced their fashion game and have set major standards that could be followed by keen fashion-lover friends.

Navya Naveli Nanda & Alaviaa Jaaferi:

Though the duo is yet to try their luck in the film industry, still they are among the top names of being the closest celebrity friends. Navya Naveli Nanda who is the granddaughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Alavia Jaffrey, daughter of Javed Jaffrey have been setting Instagram on fire. They’re often seen dressed in phenomenal casual wear. The two have not only studied together in New York but are also said to have been roommates. That’s not all, they have often stated that they are just like sisters. Enjoying each other’s company, in or outside India, they party on the weekend, and have been setting major best friendship goals out and out.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams:

While the Stark sisters may have already robbed the audience’s hearts with their remarkable performance in Game of Thrones, their bond is genuinely exceptional. Their friendship bloomed on the sets of GOT, where they play the Stark sisters on screen but ‘stark’ opposite from one another. If you’ve looked at both of their social accounts, you too will realise that both of them are extremely close and share a great bond.

The Hollywood celebrities look like a million bucks even when they are chilling or gracing the cover of a fashion or entertainment magazine.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry:

After getting over with sore misunderstandings, the leading sensational singers are now habitual to take their fans’ breaths away, either by their songs or some fancy and unique photo-shoot. Recently, the duo has shared an out-of-the-box picture, where Katy and Taylor are seen as a burger and (a portion of) fries. The pictures are from Taylor Swift’s latest song. Surely, the two supremely-talented popstars have taken one of the most-loved junk food combinations to a whole another level.

Aug 04, 2019