Friendship Day 2019: 5 places to visit with your friends

travel

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:49 IST

With Friendship Day around the corner, its time you start planning that next trip with your closest friends that has been in the pipeline for the longest time. Lots of things need to be kept in mind, one of the most important things being the budget. You need to make sure that everyone is well aware of the costs involved, so that they come prepared and there is no last minute confusion.

Of course, getting all your friends to plan a holiday and coordinating their different timelines can be a task, but once the trip takes off, you realize all the planning was totally worth it. Right from the car/train journey together to the destination, catching up on old times, to the late-night conversations and exciting activities, holidays with friends are always memorable.

We’ve made a list of places that you can go to with your friends which are ideal holiday destinations, have enough activities and shall give you the relaxation which you totally are looking forward to.

1. Manali

For those living in Northern India, Manali is a popular choice due to its easy accessibility, electric atmosphere and beautiful scenery that help draw people towards it. Manali’s tourism potential grew after the Ranbir Kapoor- Deepika Padukone film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani which was shot there. For the ones who had never been there, the movie opened up a new holiday location which was waiting to be explored.

Activities: Rappelling, river rafting, zorbing, quad biking, trekking, paragliding and wildlife spotting in the Great Himalayan National Park are some of the activities.

2. Rishikesh

If you’ve never tried river rafting, then head to Rishikesh with your friends for the experience of a lifetime. And even if you have, it’s a great sport to try out with your entire friend gang. The thrill of getting ready in the life jackets and getting seated in the boat while you approach your first ‘rapid’ is something everyone should try.

A bonfire post that and some yummy food to go with it make it a fulfilling trip.

Activities: There are other things to do as well such as riverside camping, bungee jumping and more.

READ MORE: Reality check: Being an unmarried 32-year-old man in India

3. Andaman

Scuba diving is an experience that a lot of us have not tried out, and the Andaman Islands are probably the best place to try out this underwater activity in. It is quite a surreal experience going scuba diving in the Indian Ocean there which have a wide variety of coral reefs and sea creatures.

Activities: Scuba diving, jet-skiing, parasailing, boating, trekking.

4. Goa

Goa was always a great holiday destination, but its popularity reached new levels after Dil Chahta Hai. What probably makes this the best holiday getaway with friends is the experience of riding bikes and roaming around in jeeps while reaching the various beaches and hotspots of North and South Goa.

Activities: Watersports, restaurants, bike rides, visiting old monuments, nightlife, dolphin spotting and more.

5. Pondicherry

Pondicherry is a place where history, heritage and culture resonate in every nook and corner, an abode of spirituality and a place which Rishi Aurobindo found perfect for his metaphysical quest. It is a great place to relax with friends and at the same time has enough things to do for when you feel like getting out to explore.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 08:42 IST