Rakul Preet Singh is off to Ibiza for a holiday, shares beachside pics of life with ‘sky above, sand below, peace within!’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:56 IST

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is in the Spanish tourist town of Ibiza on a holiday and has been sharing enviable pictures from the many beaches in the town. Sharing one of her latest pictures, Rakul wrote: “Sky above, sand below, peace within!! happiness all around ! #ibizadiaries @flirtatious_india.”

In one of the three pictures, Rakul can be seen walking in shallow waters at the beach, wearing a pretty printed blue bikini. Her hair is left loose, streaks of red colour are pretty evident, and she is wearing a pair of sun glasses. Flaunting her toned body, Rakul spreads “happiness all around”.

Also read: Karan Johar on drug party accusation: ‘Vicky Kaushal was recovering from dengue, my mother was sitting with us’

In another picture, she can be seen taking a selfie while in the water. The pictures attracted their share of appreciation; actor Rohit Roy commenting on the pictures, wrote: “Wow! Fab ya!! How fit are your looking !! Keep it up ..” Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote: “Fab.” Many fans praised her pictures and wrote words like “sizzling” and “wow” in the comments section.

Rakul is in a happy space as her Hindi film De De Pyar De turned out to be a success. She played a young girl in love with a much older man, played by Ajay Devgn. Tabu plays Ajay’s onscreen divorced wife. Though her Telugu release Manmadhudu 2 tanked, looks like Bollywood has taken note of her. She has two high profile films that she is shooting for — Marjaavan (Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria) and Indian 2 (Kamal Haasan). Rakul has been working in Telugu and Tamil films for a while now and has delivered hit films like Kick 2 (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Nannaku Prematho (2016) and Dhruva (2016) among others.

Rakul recently began shooting for Indian 2 and shared a Boomerang video from her makeup room, with the script of the film in her hand. Rakul is very particular about her fitness and often shared pictures and video doing yoga.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 13:47 IST