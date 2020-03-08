e-paper
Wedding fashion 2020: Bringing a sustainable touch to bridal attire

Wedding fashion 2020: Bringing a sustainable touch to bridal attire

This wedding season, make a conscious effort to opt for sustainable bridal wear and do your bit for the Earth.

Mar 08, 2020
Akshata Shetty
Akshata Shetty
Hindustan Times
This upcycled patchwork lehenga made from waste fabrics makes for an interesting option for either a haldi or mehendi function.
         

This year the priority on sustainable fashion is high and that’s not just for designers, but also for consumers. During this shaadi season, it’s only fair to start the bridal wear shopping with a different approach. Weddings in India are considered a huge market in terms of revenue. Having said that, fashion designers who love doing their best for brides-to-be, are encouraging them to opt for sustainable yet chic choices for their big day.

“Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and with awareness and global concern about the environment, the new-age bride is a responsible one. Also, weddings are no longer about glitz and bling, because brides want to wear clothes which are breathable, lightweight and sophisticated. That’s why they opt for fabrics such as mul, muga, summer silk, tussar or even regenerated fabrics such as viscose for the easy breezy vibe,” says fashion designer Shruti Sancheti.

This lehenga is an antique king khaab handwoven brocade, embellished with zardosi and ari embroidery in gold, pearls and turquoise sequin with a velvet zardozi border edged with gota. The off-shoulder blouse creates a traditional yet modern look. The dupatta has been embellished with zardosi embroidery and is edged with tukri gota patti zardozi border.

Fashion designer Pooja Shroff is also of the opinion that millennials have become much more conscious about the environment than the previous generation. “I believe in choosing organic fabrics for making silhouettes that can easily adapt to the ever-changing versatile trends. It will take this industry to a new direction, where we’ll explore endless opportunities of helping our planet and yet stay relevant,” adds Shroff.

Natural dyes add a rustic and natural charm to the garment as they cannot be standardised, and add to the raw beauty of wedding fabrics. This cotton silk fabric with hand embroidery in jade green colour is made using Azo-free dyes.

Reviving Traditions

Though we all love checking out what’s trending, one of the easiest ways to be sustainable could be by not indulging in trend-based fashion on a regular basis. For Sama Ali, creative director at House of Kotwara, there has been a revival of Indian weaves in bridal fashion as part of their latest collections. She suggests one can use existing fabrics brides have inherited from their mothers or grandmothers, to create bridal sets. “For example, one can use brocade saris they used to wear. They can be recycled to create trousseau pieces, as they not only have emotional value but are decreasing consumerism. The other aspect of sustainability is keeping traditions on-going and giving jobs to artisans who have been keeping traditions of weaves alive for generations,” says Ali.

Give your pre-wedding functions a fun twist with this pleated ruffled Chanderi top with hand-crafted loop detailing. Team it with a textured Chanderi saree featuring a hand-crafted metallic loop border. ( Pramod Thakur/HT )

Be Kind, Rewind

Picking up a ready sustainable outfit from a designer — who creates garments which are high on sustainability and stand strong on the zero- waste approach — is also something a bride-to-be could do. “Our patchwork lehengas are made from waste fabrics generated in our own studio. We have a small box named ‘Iraada’ in which we collect all the waste pieces of fabrics and materials which are then used to make jackets and bridal lehengas. We make patchwork skirts that add a contemporary form of element and opens opportunities for the bride to choose and use it for their cocktail or mehendi function,” says fashion designer Priyanka Raajiv.

While the wedding festivities last a day, the impact it has on the environment lasts forever. So, this year, if you are a bride-to-be, make a conscious effort through your sustainable choices and set an example for all the brides out there.

