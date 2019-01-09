Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is bringing wrist scarves back in fashion. Here’s how to wear it

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen sporting a gorgeous tonal pant suit at a photography exhibition in Mumbai. The seaweed green shade embraced the actress beautifully and complemented her ombré hair. The pant suit look was well experimented with, giving it a more casual touch and the harem pants look replaced the formal trousers perfectly. The look was simple yet powerful, elegant yet edgy. She was also seen sporting a printed wrist scarf along with a gold neckpiece. The wrist scarf was one of the most popular trends back in the 80s and this vintage delight is reappearing on the style calendar.

The Fanney Khan actor was seen sporting the same wrist scarf in December 2018 as well. Take a look:

Hermès was one of the first high-end fashion brands to introduce the conventional square silk scarves in the year 1937. The design pattern of the first Carré scarf was inspired by a woodblock drawing by Robert Dumas-Hermès, a member of the Hermès family. Made with imported Chinese silk which is a strong fabric, the scarf was on top of the heap as far as the other competitors were concerned. It was a lasting accessory and clearly a powerful addition to the wardrobe of women and men with taste and edge.

These quaint scarves can really light up your look and no gender bias here. Men and women can both sport it as per their style sensibility. The wrist scarf works perfectly for the maximalist as well as the minimalist. You can either keep it simple or just wear it either colour coded with your outfit or go for a contrast and wear a printed one. The wrist scarf can be paired with formal, semi-formal and casual looks. If you are a stack person then club the wrist scarf with bracelets and cuffs in metal, leather, etc. In terms of prints, animal print is back this season and how. If you are a beginner as far as the edgy animal prints are concerned, start with a wrist scarf in similar print to know how you feel about it.

Men can either pair it with their watches and wrist bands. They can also use it as a pocket square for a more formal appeal.

If you are bored on the regular repetitive jewellery trends, it’s time to embrace or experiment with ruffian style. The wrist scarfs are totally meant for the same and the choices are infinite be it brands, patterns, colours, texture and tying methods.

