7 foods that help you deal with hair fall and promote hair growth

Luscious hair is an indication that you are in good health. However, if you think that a great shampoo and conditioner is all you need to maintain your hair then you ought to think twice. Your daily diet plays an integral role in maintaining the state of your hair. And if you don’t take care of diet then you could be suspect to issues such as hair fall, dandruff and poor hair growth. Therefore, we got in touch with nutritionists Kavita Devgan andTripti Tandon, who give us a list of food that one can include in their diet for healthy hair.

1)Spinach- One of the main reasons for hair fall is iron deficiency. Apart from being rich in iron, spinach is also full of vitamin A, C and calcium. Including spinach in your diet is a must to slow down the hair fall process.

2)Salmon- Our hairs are essentially protein fiber, which means we need protein in our diet for the growth of new hair. Salmon is an excellent source of protein. Protein is also required to produce keratin, an important component of hair.

3)Sweet potatoes- For shine and moisture, our scalp needs to produce sebum. However, for the production of sebum we need foods that are rich in Vitamin A. And sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamin A.

4)Almonds- Vitamin E is essential for increasing hair growth, repairing tissues and reducing inflammation. A handful of almonds, every other day will ensure that we get that right amount of vitamin E in our system for healthy hair.

5)Oats- Ever wondered that what’s the secret to thick voluminous hair? Well, its omega-6 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. And oats are rich in omega-6 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acid.

6)Walnuts- Walnuts contain biotin, vitamin B, E and a lot of magnesium, which is required to strengthen your hair cuticles, nourishment of the scalp. Eating walnuts also help to repair the hair from exposure of the sun.

7)Cinnamon- At times, your diet maybe good but doesn’t mean that your hair follicles are getting enough nutrients, which means less hair growth. However, including cinnamon will ensure that your scalp gets enough nutrients. Cinnamon improves circulation in your scalp.