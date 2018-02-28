Do you work at a desk all day? Take these measures to ensure good spinal health

Over the years spinal health has emerged as one of the major concerns among millennials. Our busy and mostly sedentary lifestyles attached with a digital-heavy existence has resulted in a large number of young professionals being afflicted with back pain. Injuries, poor postures, obesity, heavy schoolbags and puberty are some of the reasons for poor spinal health. Therefore, back pain is a matter of concern and should not be neglected.

Apart from diminishing your quality of life, back pain also affects your work and social engagements and in extreme cases, even prevents in accomplishing simple, everyday tasks. Like all other structures of the body, the disc in the spine ages and degenerates with time and inactivity. Early treatment can solve the pain and the root cause of the problem within a short span of time providing complete recovery. Early diagnosis and proper treatment is recommended to avoid the risk of surgeries and to live a better life without back pain and spine problems.

Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director and Orthopedic Surgeon, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, said, “Continuous cell phone, laptop and desktop use can prove detrimental for your neck and spine health. Perpetual use of these devices influences our stance in unhealthy ways that contribute to neck upper back, and shoulder pain. Bad posture while sitting, standing, walking, or in a static position can lead to stiffness. Bad posture can also affect other parts of the spine, such as the middle and low back. Use any device at the eye level as much as possible. They should also be positioned so the screen is at eye level and you don’t have to look down or bend your head forward. Ensure that your screen is set up so that you have to look forward. Adopting principles of good ergonomics early in life can help you go a long way in preventing neck and back problems.”

Smoking speeds up the development of osteoporosis and brittle bones with loss of fluid in the discs and resulting in its degeneration. (Shutterstock)

Experts have been witnessing that a large number younger population has been facing spinal problems and initially they neglect their problem. They come for treatment when problems get complicated. Dr. Puneet Girdhar, Director (Orthopaedics Spine Surgery), BLK Centre for Orthopaedics, Joint Reconstruction and Spine Surgery, said, “Obviously, age-related degeneration cannot be reversed, but few daily exercises can help rejuvenate and enhance disc nourishment.

“Exercise frequently there are few easy and doable exercises that should become a part of your daily routine. Practice yoga like the snake, the downward dog and the child poses to alleviate pain and strengthen your back. If you are a smoker, quit smoking. Smoking speeds up the development of osteoporosis and brittle bones with loss of fluid in the discs and resulting in its degeneration,” he said.

“Hydration enables in maintaining soft tissue elasticity and fluidity in joints. Apply Heat - Warm water baths, using a heated compress or lying briefly under a heat lamp relaxes your back muscles and stimulates blood flow.” Dr. Puneet added. According to experts, dietary habits can also improve your spine health and prevent spine ageing, eat wholesome and better to incorporate these food groups in your daily meal like kale and broccoli, green leafy veggies and cucumber have proven to be excellent vegetable sources of Calcium and Vitamin K. Eat as much variety of nuts and seeds as possible. Eggs and fatty fish like anchovies and salmon are a great source of Vitamin D. Pay heed to any Warning signs - Although back pain these days are more common than you think but recurrent pains should never be ignored. Left untreated, problems with the spine can worsen and result in a life-long malaise.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more