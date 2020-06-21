International Yoga Day 2020: From Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor, these Bollywood divas swear by yoga for their toned physique

fitness

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:48 IST

Yoga is the perfect exercise for one’s mind, body and soul, it not only helps you achieve your physical but also your mental and spiritual goals if done with consistency. The practise of yoga has gained popularity in and outside of India in the past few years, and more and more celebrities have been swearing by it. Bollywood stars, whose profession demands them to be in shape all the time leave no stone unturned to stay fit, and most of them attribute this to Yoga.

Bollywood celebrities have been ardently practising yoga and are keen followers of this age-old Indian tradition, which has become a part of their lifestyle, for keeping them fit and active, even amid the coronavirus-lockdown. Here are Bollywood divas who swear by the ancient practise of yoga. Read on

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa, who is a known yoga aficionado, started practising yoga 18 years ago to cure cervical spondylosis. The mother of an 8-year-old son can easily be called the unofficial torchbearer of yoga. Shilpa is an ardent practitioner of ‘Ashtanga Yoga’, which literally means ‘eight-limbed yoga.’ She has not only cured herself but has been idolised as an inspiration by her fans and followers. For making it easier to her fans to attain Yoga into their lifestyle, Shilpa also launched her application ‘Shilpa Shetty Fitness’ app and the fit actor has been sharing her workout regimes via her social media handles. For Internationa Day of Yoga, Shilpa took to her social media handle to post, “Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi.”

Explaining what it meant she wrote, “Meaning • Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self, • Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge, • Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization, • Om, Peace, Peace, Peace.”

Wishing everyone on Yoga Day, she continued, “Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I’ve been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don’t know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life.”

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is well known for being a fitness fanatic, and her social media feed is filled with posts of her doing all kinds of yoga poses and other exercises.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is also another actor who swears by yoga, for International Yoga Day she posted, “TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The ‘Bebo’ of Bollywood is the gorgeous and sizzling beauty queen of Bollywood industry. As many know her for her slim, size zero body and flawless beauty, the star has achieved the same by a combination of hard work out, strict diet plans, strong determination and disciplined life. The 39-year-old star who is known for following a super healthy and desi diet, her go-to workout style is even more holistic. Yoga is one of her favourite go-to regimes and she has been doing it for the past 10 years. While the star has tried all forms of yoga, including inversion exercises and aerial yoga, sun salutations (Surya Namaskar) remain her favourite. The videos and pictures of the actor performing yoga to keep herself fit keep on going viral on the internet.

Malaika Arora

Known for her glowing skin and her fit body, Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora has always been one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. The fitness enthusiast is not only a keen yoga follower but has also taken her passion for yoga one step ahead by investing in a yoga start-up and opened a yoga studio in Mumbai. In her pictures on the social media platforms, the star can be seen not only just performing yoga but doing gravity-defying poses which inspires her fans to get as flexible and fit as the star is. Not only this, the mother of a 17-year-old son, has kept herself young and glowing. In her interviews, she has been talked about holistic wellbeing of the mind and the body and finding inner peace, and how Yoga helped her do that. She also lists Yoga as the secret to her youth - well, Yoga and her genes.

For International Yoga Day Malaika posted, “People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this.”

She added, “This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day!”

Bipasha Basu

The Bengali Beauty took to yoga aggressively around five years ago, and ever since then has intensely devoted to Yoga and. Bipasha is into Ashtanga yoga, which is a more rigorous and demanding form of yoga focusing largely on one’s breathing. The 41-year-old star has been raising awareness of the benefits of yoga and the importance of keeping active in the current times when taking care of one’s health and well-being is extremely essential. Along with yoga, the star also inspires people to be positive amid the coronavirus pandemic through posts on her social media handles. Taking to her Instagram Bipasha wrote, “I am all set to join our PM @narendramodi on this #InternationalYogaDay. From over 5000 years, it has been part of our ancient scriptures and Indian culture. As the world joins to spread the message of Yoga, I will be live with all of you here on Instagram at 6 PM to chat about how I have been doing my yoga workouts from home all this while.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam, who stuns all with her fashion statement and it is extremely hard to believe that the petite actor once weighed 86 kgs. The actor went through a major transformation after she was approached for her debut film ‘Saawariya,’ once she got the film, she went on a strict diet plan and workout regime and ended up losing 35 kilos. Sonam got involved in power yoga and artistic yoga and received training in Kathak to accomplish a toned body. And even today, she follows the same routine and exercises.

The United Nations recognised yoga’s benefit at providing a holistic approach to a person’s well-being in December 2014. Following this, on June 19, 2015, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter