This winter, boost your energy and mood with these 5 foods

Come winter, and one starts feeling lethargic and low. And what do we resort to in order to shake ourselves out of laziness? Sugary snacks, biscuits and energy drinks, which often lead to unnecessary weight gain. This time around, pick from these healthy options to boost your energy levels as well as your mood.

1) Beetroot: Bright coloured foods such as beetroot are an excellent source of energy during winter. It also helps to boost your mood, is low in fat, rich in vitamin C and full of antioxidants, which increase your energy. Beetroot helps to produce nitric oxide, which helps relax your blood vessels. This in turn increases the blood flow in the body, giving your energy levels, a boost.

2)Bananas: Whatever the season, bananas are a powerhouse of energy. The contain carbohydrates, potassium and vitamin B6, all of which boost your energy. It also contains a good dose of fiber, which makes you feel fuller throughout the day.

3)Sweet potatoes: They provide complex carbohydrates and are high in fiber. The high fiber content slows the rate of digestion, which means that the energy is released in a slow and a steady manner. Also, complex carbohydrates break down much slower and are stored in liver or your muscles to be used later.

4)Fish: Fish is a superfood that is loaded with vitamins D and B2 (riboflavin), omega-3 fatty acids along with minerals like as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. Eating fish will help you to deal with fatigue during the winter months. Fish also contains omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for brain health as it has anti-depression effects.

5)Dark chocolate: One of the best ways to deal with the winter blues is to indulge in dark chocolates. Dark chocolate contains a compound called theobromine, which increases energy and mental alertness. It also contains magnesium, which is essential for production of serotonin. Lack of serotonin can lead to depression.

(Inputs by Tripti Tandon, nutritionist)

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 12:19 IST